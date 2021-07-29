German woman walks around with €32 million winning lottery ticket for weeks

By Kate Northrop

Imagine the moment you figure out you've been walking around with nearly $40 million in your purse for weeks without even realizing it.

An anonymous German woman did not even know that she had hit the Germany Lottery's Lotto 6aus49 €32 million (US$38.98 million) jackpot from the Wed., Jun. 9, 2021 drawing until several weeks after.

It's a good thing that ticket stayed in her purse — had it been misplaced, it would have been heartbreaking for the €32 million jackpot to go unclaimed.

"I still get dizzy at the thought that I carelessly carried almost 33 million euros around in my purse for several weeks," the 45-year-old player told Lotto Bayern.

According to the Lottery, the unnamed woman picked random numbers on the Lotto 6aus49 ticket she purchased for €1, or US$1.20.

The odds of matching all six numbers plus the Superzahl to win the jackpot are about 1 in 139.84 million. The winning numbers for the drawing on June 9 were 1, 7, 17, 22, 41, and 49 with Superzahl 3.

With the money safely claimed, the woman said she doesn't plan on playing the lottery again and remarked that the win was "more than enough for my husband, my daughter, and me."

She also said that the winnings will be put to good use in helping her live a healthy life and doing more for the environment.