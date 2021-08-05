New Powerball feature coming to some states

By Kate Northrop

The Powerball Product Group announced Monday that a new add-on feature will accompany the game in some states when it launches its third weekly drawing, starting Mon., Aug. 23.

The feature is called Double Play, and it gives players in certain jurisdictions another chance to match their Powerball numbers in a second drawing with a top cash prize of $10 million, a press release says.

"America's jackpot game is picking up the pace to keep up with player demand — going from two drawings a week to six, if you include Double Play," Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director May Scheve Reardon said. "Players have let us know they want to play for bigger jackpots and cash prizes, and we want Powerball to deliver on their expectations."

Players in 13 lottery jurisdictions will have the ability to add the feature to their Powerball ticket for an additional $1 per play. Those jurisdictions are: Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Washington.

The Double Play feature may be offered in additional states in the future, depending on whether lotteries choose to offer them in their jurisdictions. All 48 U.S. lotteries will sell tickets for the new Monday night drawings.

"The Powerball Product Group anticipates adding the Monday Powerball drawing will result in larger, faster-growing jackpots," the press release stated. "The group also expects to see an increase in the number of cash prizes and jackpots awarded on an annual basis."

The first Monday drawing is scheduled for Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:59 pm EST. Odds of winning prizes will not change following the addition of the third drawing. The Power Play add-on feature that multiplies non-jackpot prizes will still be available for purchase at an additional $1 per play in all states except California.

Powerball is played by choosing five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. Tickets are $2 per play and are available in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings currently take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 pm EST.

Lottery website USA Mega publishes the winning Powerball numbers within minutes of each drawing, and also includes detailed information about each drawing, including the official drawing video, number of winners in each prize category, news, and upcoming jackpot amounts.