Oregon man wins two prizes for life in one drawing

Enough money for two lifetimes

By Kate Northrop

An Oregon man is set for two lifetimes over after winning the top prize twice in the Oregon Lottery's Win for Life draw game.

Zane Collins of Brookings is a double-lucky lottery winner who usually plays the odds twice each time. His uncommon strategy has paid off to the tune of $2,000 a week for the rest of his life.

"I thought that if I win once, it's way better to win twice," Collins told the Lottery when he claimed his prize at Lottery headquarters in Salem on July 29.

According to the Lottery, he plays the state's Win for Life game regularly and will normally buy two tickets with the same numbers for each drawing.

"I've had friends jokingly tell me not to get in a raffle or other drawings so they could win," Collins quipped.

Rather than take the lump sum cash option, Collins chose to receive his identical prizes as annuities. After taxes are withheld, he'll collect two checks a year for the rest of his life totaling nearly $70,000.

The winner said he'll use the winnings to help his two daughters with their nursing school expenses.

Since the game's launch in 2009, Collins is the 47th top prize winner of $1,000 a week for life in Win for Life. The odds of matching all four numbers in the Win for Life top prize set are about 1 in 1.35 million.