Virginia woman threw out lottery ticket worth $100,000

Aug 9, 2021, 11:55 am

Virginia Lottery: Virginia woman threw out lottery ticket worth $100,000

Clerk's second glance saved the day

By Kate Northrop

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia Lottery player was absolutely sure that her lottery tickets were "losers" so she threw them away, not realizing there was a winning ticket worth $100,000 among them.

Luckily for Maria Pollard of Chester, a lottery retailer clerk saved her from losing a tear-jerking $100,000 when she mistakenly tossed her tickets in the trash.

Pollard had stopped at the Walmart on Sheila Lane in Richmond and picked up three scratch-off's, one of which was a ticket from the $5 "Money Maker Crossword 5X" game.

She didn't realize it, but that ticket held the very first of six $100,000 top prizes waiting to be claimed. Instead, Pollard threw it in the trash. According to the player, none of the tickets she bought appeared to be winners when she scratched them.

A sales associate at the Walmart was in the right frame of mind to double check the tickets that the would-be winner threw out and told Pollard that one of them looked to be a winner.

What did Pollard have to lose? At most, $100,000, so she took a trip to a Lottery office to check it out. Turns out, the "losing" ticket wasn't a loser after all.

Now, the winner said, she'll hope to take her family on a vacation this year, something that might not have been possible were it not for the store clerk's eye for detail.

The "Money Maker Crossword 5X" game, which launched in June, is part of the Virginia Lottery's Crossword 5X series of scratch-off's. Now that Pollard claimed her prize, there are five top prizes of $100,000 remaining, as well as 44 out of 48 second prizes of $2,000 and 100 out of 117 third prizes of $500 left to claim.

The odds of winning the top prize in the game are about 1 in 1.22 million, while the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.83.

Lottery Post Staff

s5thomps
s5thomps's avatar - Lottery-033.jpg
Hard Luck, Ak
United States
Member #23471
October 13, 2005
397 Posts
Offline

Congrats! Glad it was caught in time!

"We make a living by what you get, You make a LIFE by what you give!"

                                                               Sir Winston ChurchillSun Smiley

    winwoman
    winwoman's avatar - Lottery-059.jpg
    Atlanta
    United States
    Member #44923
    August 11, 2006
    33 Posts
    Offline

    So proud of the clerks honesty

    Don't Second Guess Your First Instinct. Go With You First Intuition. Jester

      hearsetrax
      hearsetrax's avatar - alien on_computer.jpg

      United States
      Member #52343
      May 21, 2007
      3374 Posts
      Offline

      So proud of the clerks honesty

      Rare clerk indeed... must've been tough to resist stealing  👍 

        Tony Numbers
        Tony Numbers's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg
        Bronx ny
        United States
        Member #158510
        August 25, 2014
        697 Posts
        Offline

        Rare clerk indeed... must've been tough to resist stealing  👍 

        It isn't stealing. The customer threw the ticket away. What is amazing is what possessed the clerk to go in the garbage and return the tossed ticket to the customer.

          rcbbuckeye
          rcbbuckeye's avatar - Lottery-062.jpg
          100
          Texas
          United States
          Member #55887
          October 23, 2007
          11558 Posts
          Offline

          It isn't stealing. The customer threw the ticket away. What is amazing is what possessed the clerk to go in the garbage and return the tossed ticket to the customer.

          Technically may not be stealing. But, there is a right from wrong.

          The clerk was an honest person. Which is getting harder to find these days.

          CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

          A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

             
            Page 1 of 1