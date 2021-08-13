 
£148 million Euro Millions lottery winner sells £6.5 million mansion

Aug 13, 2021, 5:05 pm

After the Big Win: £148 million Euro Millions lottery winner sells £6.5 million mansion

Winner moves out of lavish estate after "all the bad luck" it brought

By Kate Northrop

CAMBRIDGESHIRE, United Kingdom — A lottery winner who won £148 million (US$232.5 million) in a Euro Millions drawing in August 2012 sold the mansion he bought with his lottery winnings at a loss.

Not only did Adrian Bayford make headlines in 2012 for claiming the massive jackpot, which was Britain's second-largest Euro Millions win at the time, but now he is making another appearance in the news for selling the home he was dumped in on four separate occasions.

After collecting the prize at the time of his win, Bayford purchased a country mansion in Cambridgeshire built between 1815 and 1825 with his then-wife Gillian. She spent some of the money on her own fleet of luxury Audis, but she took home more than just a bunch of high-end cars from the dealership. Within just a year, she left her husband to date an Audi salesman.

The couple, who shared two children together, blamed the end of their nine-year marriage on the stresses caused by the influx of sudden wealth. When they went public with their win, they insisted they would not let their newfound fortune change them. They eventually managed to reach an agreement to split the lottery winnings, one of the biggest ever won in Britain.

Bayford moved on and dated Marta Jarosz, 37, a Polish sausage factory worker. He then got engaged to Sam Burbidge, 33, a stable girl, after which he began a relationship with waitress Lisa Kemp, 41.

One by one, each woman dumped him after moving in with him in his sprawling country estate.

The unlucky lottery winner placed the blame on the 189-acre property for his misfortune and unhappiness.

"He just wanted rid," one of Bayford's friends told The Sun. "He blames the house for all the bad luck he's had in love. You can see why. He's had a tough run."

The home, which is now marked as "sold" online, had a cinema, billiards room, gym, and pool installed by Bayford. The property also features a stable, but photos show them in a currently dilapidated state overrun by weeds. It was put on the market in 2018.

"He says the move from his old, happy life brought all the bad luck he's had," the friend explained. "Since Gillian left, he's just wanted someone to share his millions with, but it's not worked out."

The house sold for £6.5 million (US$9 million), but to break even while taking into account inflation and improvements, he would have had to sell it for £7,239,896 (US$10.04 million), according to financial experts.

Since selling the mansion, Bayford has moved into a £2.5 million (US$3.47 million) home near Blairgowrie in Perthshire to be closer to his kids and ex-wife Gillian, who has since remarried  and had another child.

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

TheMeatman2005
TheMeatman2005's avatar - lightening
Brooklyn, NY
United States
Member #169716
October 29, 2015
1529 Posts
Offline

The story doesn't go too much in depth of what caused his unlucky streak in his love life. Maybe they asked him for money and he said no so they went goodbye.

If someone is happy in a relationship, the money may not change them. But if it wasn't good before the win, it won't get better because of it.

I wish them well.

The Meatman 🥩🍗🍔🍖🍤🌭

“The quickest way to double your money is to fold it in half and put it in your back pocket.” Will Rogers

Winning happens in a flash, Like A Bolt Of Lightning!  Patriot

    cottoneyedjoe
    cottoneyedjoe's avatar - cuonvFT

    United States
    Member #197030
    March 28, 2019
    717 Posts
    Offline

    "Bayford moved on and dated Marta Jarosz, 37, a Polish sausage factory worker. He then got engaged to Sam Burbidge, 33, a stable girl, after which he began a relationship with waitress Lisa Kemp, 41."

    I'm betting the next lucky lass will be a real estate agent.

    FREE BRITNEY!

      EdG1955
      Avatar
      Marana AZ
      United States
      Member #145335
      August 3, 2013
      270 Posts
      Offline

      Since it was 4 different women, perhaps the problem is not the women.  I think the women would have tried very hard to get along with him in light of the money involved.  That kinda leaves him as the problem.  But, hey, why not blame the house?

        Mata Garbo
        Avatar
        Gallatin Tennesee
        United States
        Member #194096
        November 29, 2018
        60 Posts
        Online

        So this guy had 148 million dollars. He spent 6.5 on the mansion, leaving 141.5 million. I realize he had to give part of it to his ex-wife, but that still leaves him with an awful lot of money. How on earth did he end up broke.? It does not seem like he was crazy like Michael "the lotto lout" or careless like David Lee Edwards. I doubt that the 3 girlfriends ripped him off. What could lead this guy to blow that many millions?  I am shocked.

        TypeGreen laughAgree with stupid

          TheMeatman2005
          TheMeatman2005's avatar - lightening
          Brooklyn, NY
          United States
          Member #169716
          October 29, 2015
          1529 Posts
          Offline

          So this guy had 148 million dollars. He spent 6.5 on the mansion, leaving 141.5 million. I realize he had to give part of it to his ex-wife, but that still leaves him with an awful lot of money. How on earth did he end up broke.? It does not seem like he was crazy like Michael "the lotto lout" or careless like David Lee Edwards. I doubt that the 3 girlfriends ripped him off. What could lead this guy to blow that many millions?  I am shocked.

          TypeGreen laughAgree with stupid

          First off, they won £148 million (US$232.5 million) NOT $148 million

          Second...He didn't spend 6.5 mil on the house. That is what it sold for.

          Third... I don't know what article you read, but nowhere in this article does it say "He went broke"

          The Meatman 🥩🍗🍔🍖🍤🌭

          “The quickest way to double your money is to fold it in half and put it in your back pocket.” Will Rogers

          Winning happens in a flash, Like A Bolt Of Lightning!  Patriot

            noise-gate
            Avatar
            Chasing $ Millions.
            White Shores- California
            United States
            Member #136471
            December 12, 2012
            6695 Posts
            Offline

            * He is what folks would call a " Multi millionaire loser."

             * Voice of Reason *   

            * The Truth Hurts *

            People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

              joshuacloak
              joshuacloak's avatar - mask

              United States
              Member #32536
              February 12, 2006
              710 Posts
              Online

              One tequila, two tequila, three tequila, floor.

                 
                Page 1 of 1