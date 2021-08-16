 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited August 16, 2021, 10:27 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Australian cleaner wins $80 million lottery jackpot after losing job in the pandemic

Aug 16, 2021, 1:00 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
InternationalInternational: Australian cleaner wins $80 million lottery jackpot after losing job in the pandemicRating:

Sleep-deprived family man won't have to struggle anymore

By Kate Northrop

An anonymous man from North Melbourne lost his job in the pandemic but knew his luck turned around when he discovered he was the sole winner of an $80 million (US$58.7 million) Australian Powerball jackpot.

It took one single ticket in the Aug. 12, 2021 Powerball drawing for a sleep-deprived cleaner's life to instantly change for the better.

After holding the only winning ticket for the drawing with the numbers 4, 10, 17, 19, 21, 23, and 26 with Powerball number 7, the Victorian man instantly became the state's biggest individual lottery winner and the third-biggest lottery winner in Australia. He learned of his record-breaking win late Thursday night.

"I am so excited," he told The Lott. "I checked my ticket late last night. I couldn't sleep after that!"

The winner, who is described in a press release as a middle-aged family man, said he lost his job during one of the many lockdowns in Melbourne.

"We had only just bought a home and didn't see it coming," he recalled. "I've been working as a cleaner ever since to make ends meet."

While he was ecstatic to describe the excitement of winning, the winner shared some positive sentiment for others experiencing similar struggles.

"Like for so many people, these lockdowns have been really tough for our family, but I've always said you've just gotta keep trying," the winner said. "Now look what's happened — it is absolutely unbelievable!"

First things first, he wants to check off the mortgage and any other outstanding bills on his to-do list. Then, the cleaner said he plans to give his family a better life while giving back to anyone he could help.

"We're going to set up our kids for life," he said. "That will be an incredible thing to be able to do. There's so much we will be able to do with this prize. It will change so many people's lives."

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

3 comments. Last comment 4 hours ago by Mata Garbo.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Bleudog101
Avatar
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2650 Posts
Offline

This isn't one of our Australian LP friends is it?   We'd never know.

 

So happy for him and that big old win on their version of Powerball!

    noise-gate
    Avatar
    Chasing $ Millions.
    White Shores- California
    United States
    Member #136471
    December 12, 2012
    6698 Posts
    Offline

    There is always Hope...

    Party

     * Voice of Reason *   

    * The Truth Hurts *

    People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

      Mata Garbo
      Avatar
      Gallatin Tennesee
      United States
      Member #194096
      November 29, 2018
      62 Posts
      Offline

      Wow! .........imagine purcashing a home and then immediately losing your job. That must have been immense pressure. So thrilled for this guy. As much as I enjoy reading the stories of some of our favorite "wackos" who win 200 million and then go broke after a year. It is so heartwarming to read about the initial joy of people who have just won after sufferring some horrible hardship. To hear this guy talk about his plans to help others leaves me with just one conclusion ....he deserved to win.

      TypeHiding Behind Computer

         
        Page 1 of 1