South Carolina Lottery player wins two big Mega Millions prizes in two weeks

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A South Carolina Lottery player is seeing double after winning two big Mega Millions prizes from tickets bought at the same store in two weeks.

An anonymous winner had a good reason to celebrate after raking in a $40,000 Mega Millions prize, but not even two full weeks later, he had a much bigger reason — another Mega Millions prize, this time worth $3 million.

The Grand Strand resident collected two significant prizes in the span of 11 days. He had bought his two winning tickets from the same store while on his routine visit to the Murphy USA gas station on Kings Road in Myrtle Beach.

After finishing his shopping trip at the nearby Walmart right across the parking lot, the double-lucky player will usually stop at this convenience store to fill up on gas and play the lottery. Having already won a $40,000 Mega Millions prize in the July 16, 2021 drawing, he felt extra lucky and bought another Mega Millions ticket for the July 26, 2021 drawing.

Turns out his lucky feeling was well placed — he walked away from that drawing with a $3 million prize.

"I couldn't believe it," he recalled when it dawned on him that he was a millionaire. "My family was shocked when I broke the news."

In both drawings, he was just one number away from winning the jackpot, but since the second win, he's less concerned with what could have been and more amazed at

"I asked the kids, 'What are the odds of this happening?'" he said in a press release.

The odds of winning $40,000 playing Mega Millions by matching four numbers and the Mega Ball are 1 in 931,001, while the odds of winning $3 million by matching five numbers are about 1 in 12.6 million.

For selling the two winning tickets, the Murphy USA retailer received two checks worth $400 and $30,000.