Massachusetts player claimed $500,000 Powerball prize one day before it expired

Aug 19, 2021, 7:32 am

By Kate Northrop

DORCHESTER, Mass. — A $500,000 Powerball prize almost went by the wayside, but thankfully the rightful winner from Massachusetts stepped up to claim it just one day before it was due to expire.

Leonard Thomas of South Dennis won $500,000 in a Powerball drawing that took place on Aug. 19, 2020, but he didn't even realize it.

Luckily, he had the ticket tucked away in a safe spot, albeit for nearly a full year, after buying it at the Mobil gas station on Route 134 in South Dennis.

"I heard about a Powerball ticket expiring on the radio and then my nephew told me," Thomas told the Massachusetts Lottery. "I play at that store and have a plastic sleeve that I keep my tickets in. When I heard about the expiring ticket, I looked through the tickets in the sleeve and found a Powerball ticket from August 19, 2020. I had it scanned at a convenience store and the clerk indicated that I had to go to the Lottery to claim the prize."

Thomas, along with his dog Mariah, visited Lottery headquarters in Dorchester on Wednesday to claim his $500,000 Powerball prize right before the deadline.

"What a great reminder to our lottery customers!" State Treasurer and Massachusetts State Lottery Commission Chair Deborah B. Goldberg said in a press release. "We are thrilled that Leonard, and his dog Mariah, saw the announcement about the expiring ticket and were able to cash it in!"

The retailer received a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, which was a Quick Pick that matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball. His purchase included the Power Play option, and since the Power Play multiplier in the drawing was 10X, his $50,000 prize turned out to be $500,000 before taxes.

The winning numbers for the drawing on Aug. 19, 2020 were 13, 23, 47, 55, and 58 with Powerball 23.

The Lottery reminded players that Powerball and other draw game prize winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes, and that expired lottery prizes become part of the net profit that the Lottery returns to the Commonwealth for distribution to all 351 cities and towns.

Beginning Aug. 23 at 10:59 pm EST, Powerball will hold its first Monday drawing. Also starting Monday is the new Double Play feature, which will debut in 13 Powerball jurisdictions.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play, except in Idaho, which will include Power Play with every ticket sold, bringing the total price in that state to $3 per play.

Lottery Post Staff

7 comments.
rcbbuckeye
rcbbuckeye's avatar - Lottery-062.jpg
100
Texas
United States
Member #55887
October 23, 2007
11608 Posts
Offline

Good for him that he caught it in time. That would not happen with me, I'm checking my tix right after the draw.

CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

    CDanaT
    CDanaT's avatar - Nolz june15.jpg
    Central TN
    United States
    Member #121187
    January 4, 2012
    5362 Posts
    Offline

    Amen Rcb...... It truly amazes me how some folks treat a potential multi-million dollar document like it's warranty card for a household appliance.

    Integrity: There is just no substitute.

      Stat$talker
      Stat$talker's avatar - animated sphere.gif
      700 light yrs West of Milky Way Galaxy's Center
      United States
      Member #200642
      September 1, 2019
      1284 Posts
      Offline

      He ran another risk allowing the store clerk to tell him whether his ticket was a winner, for they often lie to the ticket holder...I always look for a Lottery ticket scanner that allows ME to see scan it, to see if the ticket is a winner or not..but mostly I let my computer check my tickets for each drawing, if I play.

      ...MATH... The final Stochastic frontier...

      These are the Lottery Voyages of Stat$talker..!!

      The ongoing Mission,..to seek out the Laws of "Probability Math"...

       to master its rules to invoke...to Conquer ALL Major Jackpots..!!

      ...To boldly go,... Where NO Player has gone before...!!

        onenumber
        onenumber's avatar - swordgirl
        Chicago, IL
        United States
        Member #8354
        November 2, 2004
        1590 Posts
        Offline

        You are so right, always check your own ticket.  How hard is that!!  Store clerks often lie, why take that chance.

          Bleudog101
          Avatar
          Simpsonville
          United States
          Member #163182
          January 22, 2015
          2654 Posts
          Offline

          Thanks Todd for running this story, maybe not on my suggestion but that's cool.

           

          That's it, if I win the Megabucks Doubler my fox/coon hound dog will be driving home and visiting the newest lottery headquarters.   Don't think she can ride the red line subway though which is steps from the place so would have to drive!

           

          Thankfully they instituted an app to scan your tickets on your cellular phone.  We upgraded here, two free phones since the older Android ones would not allow the app to be downloaded.   Some day Massachusetts will allow purchase of tickets over the Internet!

          KLC had sent me a FB message last week to be on the look out for some changes and I'll post what it is if it is newsworthy for LP members to know about.

            Raven62
            Raven62's avatar - binary
            25
            New Jersey
            United States
            Member #17842
            June 28, 2005
            144419 Posts
            Offline

            Party Congrats to the Winner! Party

            A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

            Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

            Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

              billybucks
              Avatar
              ma
              United States
              Member #188574
              March 15, 2018
              92 Posts
              Online

                    You hear about the occasional clerk that gets caught somehow doing that. Some are clever enough to give you say 100.00 when you actually won 500.00 or more just to get you out of the store feeling happy and not even thinking that you were scammed. I would say this happens every day to someone in every state. There is no way to determine how many. I do know I have run into clerks who don't mind checking people's ticket especially if they look like an easy mark.

                 
