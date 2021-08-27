 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited August 27, 2021, 10:04 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

NEW VIDEO: The biggest scandal in lottery history

Aug 27, 2021, 5:14 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
VideoVideo: NEW VIDEO: The biggest scandal in lottery historyRating:

The scam that changed the lottery forever

By Kate Northrop

MARTINSVILLE, NJ — It was the hottest scandal and largest invasion of trust in lottery history, something that never should have happened, was predicted by Lottery Post or years, and absolutely could have been prevented.

Many lottery players think of a now-retired multi-state game when they hear the name "Hot Lotto," but most lottery connoisseurs will remember the long-running drama associated with it, one that changed the lottery industry forever.

Today, Lottery Post released its latest video on how lottery rigging mastermind Eddie Tipton cracked the code and stole millions of dollars from the lottery.

WATCH: The Biggest Lottery Scandal in History

One man managed to not only rig a drawing to claim the prize money all for himself, but rob every player across the United States a fair shot at winning millions of dollars — but how did he do it? We compiled years' worth of knowledge and pieced together events that took place over nearly decade to bring you the answer.

To hear the infamous story of Eddie Tipton, visit Lottery Post's official YouTube channel. Be sure to tell us in the comments what you think of the tale, and perhaps share what you had originally believed when the case was unfolding in real time — we can't wait to hear your thoughts.

News story photo

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

2 comments. Last comment 60 minutes ago by noise-gate.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Bleudog101
Avatar
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2665 Posts
Offline

Great post.   Book was very insightful too!

    noise-gate
    Avatar
    Chasing $ Millions.
    White Shores- California
    United States
    Member #136471
    December 12, 2012
    6704 Posts
    Offline

    * Haven't been following the Tipton story, but wasn't he & his accomplices supposed to pay restitution? Last l heard him & he's posse were still hanging onto millions.

    * Seems like the wheels of justice have ground to a halt when it comes to this band of brothers.

     * Voice of Reason *   

    * The Truth Hurts *

    People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

       
      Page 1 of 1