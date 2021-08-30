Michigan man wins $18.41 million Lotto 47 jackpot with numbers he played for 30 years

Thinking of changing up your numbers anytime soon? You might want to rethink that.

By Kate Northrop

PRUDENVILLE, Mich. — After sticking with the same set of numbers for three decades and rarely missing a drawing, one Michigan man is walking away with a Lotto 47 jackpot worth $18.41 million.

There's no way to perfectly describe the unwavering patience and resolve of one anonymous Michigan man, who finally hit the jackpot with the same set of numbers he's played for 30 years.

The spectacular win might give pause to players who are considering changing their usual set of lottery numbers.

"I have been playing this set of numbers since 1991 and have rarely missed a drawing," the Roscommon County man told the Michigan Lottery. "I've thought several times about trying a new set of numbers but decided to keep playing this one."

Those lucky numbers that won him the Lotto 47 jackpot on July 31, 2021 were 3, 5, 10, 20, 28, and 31. He purchased the winning ticket at the Family E-Z Mart on East Houghton Lake Drive in Prudenville.

"I checked my numbers before I went to bed the night of the drawing," the player recalled. "When I recognized the set of numbers, I checked my ticket over at least a dozen times. I was shocked!"

To play Lotto 47, players choose six numbers from 1 to 47 at $1 per play for a chance to win the jackpot, which starts at $1 million and grows until someone wins. Players also have the option of adding on the Double Play feature, which enters them in a nightly second-chance Double Play drawing with prizes of up to $1.5 million, or the EZ Match feature, which offers a chance to win up to $500. Both addons cost an extra dollar each.

With his set of six numbers, the nameless player beat the odds of about 1 in 10.74 million to win the 18.41 million jackpot.

When the 61-year-old visited Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim his long-awaited prize, he had the option of receiving the prize as a one-time cash payment or as an annuity for the full amount. He chose to take the winnings as an $11.7 million lump sum payout.

As far as the prize money goes, the steadfast player has three steps planned out: share it with family, donate to charities, and then save the rest.

"It still hasn't sunk in that I won," the winner admitted. "I am so glad I decided to stick with this set of numbers!"

Lotto 47 drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 pm EST.