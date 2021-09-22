Lottery ticket sold in New York wins $431 million Mega Millions jackpot

By Kate Northrop

After a run of 29 drawings without a jackpot winner, the 30th drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery game produced a single $431 million winner last night when one ticket sold in New York matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball.

The winner will now have to choose between being paid $431 million in 30 annually-increasing payments over 29 years or the lump-sum estimated cash value of $314.4 million.

According to USA Mega's Mega Millions Jackpot Analysis, after all federal and New York state taxes are paid, the winner either will receive $231.1 million by the end of 29 years, or $167.9 million in cash all at once.

The massive Mega Millions haul is the 26th-largest lottery jackpot of all time in the United States, and the 22nd-largest cash value ever awarded. (See full top-25 list below.) It is also the 12th-largest jackpot win in Mega Millions history.

The lone winning ticket was sold at Pronto Pizza at 62 West 48th Street in New York City.

It's the second Mega Millions jackpot won in New York this year since a $96 million prize won by a couple from Oneida County on February 16.

The Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, September 21, 2021, were: 36, 41, 45, 51, and 56, with Mega Ball number 13. The Megaplier was 3.

Fortunately, even if you didn't win the jackpot, the Mega Millions game still offers another 8 ways to win lower-tier prizes. One player from Connecticut won a second prize of $1 million by matching the first five numbers minus the Mega Ball.

25 tickets matched four white numbers plus the Mega Ball and won $10,000. Of those tickets, six were purchased with the Megaplier option, increasing the prize to $30,000 and two of the tickets were purchased in California with a prize amount of $18,952 each.

In total, more than 1.06 million tickets won prizes across the game's nine prize tiers in Tuesday's drawing.

A complete list of payouts for all prizes and the official drawing video can be found at USA Mega's Mega Millions Drawing Information page, as well as at Lottery Post's Mega Millions Prize Payouts page.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.

With the jackpot being won Tuesday, the next Mega Millions annuity jackpot estimate for the drawing on Friday, September 24 is reset to its starting point of $20 million.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

A drawing for a $490 million Powerball jackpot is set to take place tonight at 10:59 pm Eastern Time. It is currently the 19th-largest jackpot of all time in the United States and the 10th-largest in Powerball history.

So far, there have been 35 consecutive Powerball drawings without a jackpot winner. A $285.6 million Powerball jackpot was won on June 5, 2021 by one winner in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Mega Millions and Powerball winning numbers are published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) minutes after the drawing takes place.

Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time

The following list shows the top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time. The $431 million Mega Millions jackpot won last night ranks as the 26th-largest United States lottery jackpot in history.

Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina Mega Millions: $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021 (36 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Michigan Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts Powerball: $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maryland Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland Mega Millions: $636 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri Powerball: $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas Powerball: $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $543 million, Jul. 24, 2018 (22 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California Mega Millions: $536 million, Jul. 8, 2016 (34 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Indiana Mega Millions: $533 million, Mar. 30, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey Mega Millions: $522 million, Jun. 7, 2019 (24 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California Mega Millions: $516 million, May 21, 2021 (26 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Pennsylvania Powerball: $490 million, Sep. 22, 2021 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet Powerball: $487 million, Jul. 30, 2016 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire Powerball: $456.7 million, Mar. 17, 2018 (19 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Pennsylvania Mega Millions: $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Florida Powerball: $448.4 million, Aug. 7, 2013 (12 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Minnesota, New Jersey (2) Powerball: $447.8 million, Jun. 10, 2017 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California Powerball: $435.3 million, Feb. 22, 2017 (18 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Indiana Mega Millions: $431 million, Sep. 21, 2021 (29 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - New York

For those keeping score, the number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

Powerball: 15

Mega Millions: 10

Top 25 cash value jackpots

Since many lottery winners collect their winnings in cash, the lump-sum payout is an important measure of what a winning ticket could be worth.

The Mega Millions jackpot won last night ranks as the 22nd-largest cash value of all time.

Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina Mega Millions: $776.6 million cash, Jan. 22, 2021 ($1.05 billion annuity) - Michigan Powerball: $546.8 million cash, Jan. 20, 2021 ($731.1 million annuity) - Maryland Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts Powerball: $476.9 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas Mega Millions: $378 million cash, Jul. 8, 2016 ($536 million annuity) - Indiana Powerball: $370.9 million cash, May 18, 2013 ($590.5 million annuity) - Florida Powerball: $355.1 million cash, Sep. 22, 2021 ($490 million annuity) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet Powerball: $352 million cash, Jan. 6, 2018 ($559.7 million annuity) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $347.6 million cash, Dec. 17, 2013 ($636 million annuity) - California, Georgia Mega Millions: $349.3 million cash, May 21, 2021 ($516 million annuity) - Pennsylvania Mega Millions: $340 million cash, Jun. 7, 2019 ($522 million annuity) - California Powerball: $336.8 million cash, Jul. 30, 2016 ($487 million annuity) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $324 million cash, Mar. 30, 2018 ($533 million annuity) - New Jersey Mega Millions: $320.5 million cash, Jul. 24, 2018 ($543 million annuity) - California Mega Millions: $319.9 million cash, Jun. 9, 2020 ($414 million annuity) - Arizona Mega Millions: $314.4 million cash, Sep. 21, 2021 ($431 million annuity) - New York Powerball: $284 million cash, May 7, 2016 ($429.6 million annuity) - New Jersey Mega Millions: $281.9 million cash, Jan. 5, 2018 ($451 million annuity) - Florida Powerball: $279.1 million cash, Jun. 10, 2017 ($447.8 million annuity) - California

The number of cash value jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are: