NEW VIDEO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

Will these jackpots ever be dethroned?

By Kate Northrop

Today, Lottery Post released its latest video on the biggest lottery jackpots in history. Since there's no telling when a jackpot will be won in the future, this list is subject to change. Quite honestly, we're hoping it does!

At the time we recorded this video, the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots had just almost reached a combined $1 billion, so we thought it would be fitting to take a look back at the five largest lottery jackpots in history.

The Mega Millions jackpot, which grew to $431 million, was won by a single ticket in New York this week, but who knows — maybe the current Powerball jackpot worth half a billion dollars will keep growing and make it on this list someday.

WATCH: The Largest Lottery Jackpots in History

Many players probably remember the electrifying Mega Millions jackpot from earlier this year that topped the $1 billion mark. Who would have guessed that such a slow-growing jackpot with a record number of rollovers could have captivated the country during the stint of lackluster jackpots the United States saw during the pandemic? That one made it onto our Top 5 list.

If you are quickly looking for a way to see just the bare-bones, numbers-only list of top jackpots in United States history, you can absolutely take a glimpse at the Top 25 watchlist we post on our jackpots news updates on Lottery Post. That being said, simple lists can't give you all the details. Want to know the winners behind the massive jackpots? What they immediately did after winning? How much cash they really got? Visit Lottery Post's official YouTube channel to learn the stories behind the winning lottery ticket. Be sure to tell us in the comments what you think about these famous lottery winners, or what you would have done if you won that much money — we can't wait to hear your thoughts.