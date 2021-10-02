Florida woman wins two $2 million Mega Millions prizes in one night

Lucky lottery player is seeing double after both tickets hit with Megaplier

By Kate Northrop

BOCA RATON, Fla. — There's one lucky woman in Florida whose bet is paying off two times over — technically four times — when she bought two matching Mega Millions tickets, both with the Megaplier option.

Susan Fitton, 64, of Boca Raton, was elated after her bet paid off handsomely, instantly turning her into a multi-millionaire. Following the Mega Millions drawing on Tues., Sept. 14, 2021, she became $4 million richer after winning $2 million on two matching tickets with the multiplier add-on.

Not only that, but she paid less than $20 for those tickets. Both of her two tickets contained three plays each, with the Megaplier add-on bumping up the cost of one play to $3. In total, she spent $18.

The winner beat the 1 in 12,607,306 odds of matching all five white balls but missing the Mega Ball. The winning numbers on Sept. 14 were 4, 13, 19, 63, and 64 with Mega Ball 16. The Megaplier was 2.

Fitton bought her winning tickets at Prip Mart on West Camino Real in Boca Raton. For selling the two tickets worth $2 million each, the retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission.

The next Mega Millions drawing takes place on Tues., Oct. 5 at 11:00 pm EST. The jackpot is currently set at $45 million. Each play costs $2.

The Powerball jackpot is currently at an estimated $635 million after a $15 million increase from $620 million as a result of high ticket sales. The drawing for the 10th-largest jackpot in the United States is scheduled for tonight, Oct. 2. Tickets cost $2 each. The winning numbers will be published at USA Mega just after 11:00 pm Eastern Time (8:00 pm Pacific).