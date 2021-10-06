Massachusetts man wins $100,000 prize with a free lottery ticket

Sometimes the best things in life are free

By Kate Northrop

DORCHESTER, Mass. — A Dorchester resident is $100,000 richer after he received a free promotional lottery ticket for the Massachusetts Lottery's Mass Cash draw game.

To Stevie Allen, winning $100,000 must feel even sweeter considering the ticket he won with was given to him for free.

On Monday, Allen visited the Norwood Shell gas station on Walpole Street in Norwood and purchased a $5 ticket for The Numbers Game, a twice-daily draw game that offers a $5,640 top prize for matching four numbers in exact order.

Lucky for him, the Lottery had just started a promotion that gives players a free $1 Quick Pick for the next Mass Cash drawing after spending $5 or more on a single ticket for The Numbers Game.

Allen's timing — and luck — could not have been better. That same night, his free Quick Pick matched all the numbers in the Mon., Oct. 4 Mass Cash drawing, which were 5, 17, 20, 26 and 33.

He didn't hesitate to claim his top prize. The winner was at Lottery headquarters in Dorchester the very next day to take home his $100,000 winnings before taxes. By selling The Numbers Game ticket that produced the free winning promotional ticket, the Norwood Shell retailer received a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery.

The Lottery's promotion began on Mon., Oct. 4 and will run through Sun., Oct. 17.

Perhaps Allen's story might just be enough to convince fellow lottery players that it could be worth taking advantage of that next promotion.

(Click to display full-size in gallery) Stevie Allen won $100,000 with a lottery ticket that was given to him for free.