Man wins nearly $200,000 with lottery ticket he forgot he bought

Oct 13, 2021, 12:16 pm

A North Carolina mechanic won almost $200,000 on a lottery ticket he forgot he purchased.

Gregory Warren of Franklinville, North Carolina, stopped for gas after work and decided to try his luck on a Cash 5 ticket that ended up winning him half of a $391,870 jackpot.

"I don't buy lottery tickets very often," said Warren. "It just so happens I picked a good day to buy one!"

Warren, a mechanic, bought his Quick Pick ticket for the Sept. 29 drawing from the BP on U.S. 64 East in Asheboro. He didn't look at that ticket again until the following week when he remembered he needed to check his numbers.

"I forgot about it," he said Tuesday as he collected his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. "I'm still kind of shocked. I didn't get a whole lot of sleep last night. Too much excitement!"

Warren's ticket was one of two that split the $391,870 jackpot. After required federal and state tax withholdings were deducted from his $195,935 prize, he took home $138,624.

He says the money may afford him the opportunity to change careers.

"I think I'm going into business for myself mowing yards," said Warren. "I've got a 14-year-old son and I wanna get a business started so that he'll have something to do when he graduates from high school."

The second half of the jackpot was claimed by Danielle Godette of New Bern.

Cash 5 tickets are $1 with drawings held every night. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

Thanks to BobP for the tip.

Lottery Post Staff

                Page 1 of 1