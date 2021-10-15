 
Canadian man has selfless plans for $2 million Ontario 49 lottery prize

Oct 15, 2021, 11:55 am

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation: Canadian man has selfless plans for $2 million Ontario 49 lottery prize

To this winner, nothing is more important than putting a smile on someone's face

By Kate Northrop

THOROLD, Canada — It's not uncommon for newly minted lottery winners to put their prize money toward home improvements, a home, or simply investing it, but one Canadian man just wants to put a smile on his loved one's faces.

Christopher Winterbottom, 37, took home $2 million (US$ 1.6 million) in the Oct. 6 drawing for the Ontario Lottery's Ontario 49 draw game. With that money, he wants to splurge on various acts of kindness.

The St. Catharines resident stopped at the Shell Food Mart on Schmon Parkway in Thorold, where he bought the winning ticket using significant dates and numbers.

When the drawing came around, he checked his numbers and thought he won $2,000, but he was in for an even bigger surprise.

"When I realized I won $2 million I was kind of taken aback!" Winterbottom recalled. "I'm pretty sure you could have seen my heart pounding out of my chest."

Now that he secured a big prize with the winning numbers 2, 6, 9, 10, 11, and 15, he says he'll keep on using his lucky combination.

"These are the numbers I won on and will continue to play," he said.

The winner beat the odds of matching all six numbers minus the Bonus ball of 1 in 13.98 million to win the game's top prize of $2 million, but beating the odds and feeling the adrenaline of winning is not everything that Winterbottom is most excited about. The best part, he says, was telling his son.

"Seeing the look on his face is when it really felt real to me," the single father said. "I feel so fortunate. This is an incredible opportunity to share joy with the people I love the most."

The first thing on his to-do list? He'll take his son and his entire basketball team to Footlocker for a spending spree.

"I can't wait to see the look on their faces!" Winterbottom remarked. "This win gives me the opportunity to brighten people's days with small acts of kindness."

There's one more important area he wants to address with his winnings, and that's donating to a cancer center in honor of his mother's journey.

"I would love to have her name on a plaque so everyone can know how much of a warrior she is," he finished.

Lottery Post Staff

8 comments.
Bleudog101
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2727 Posts
Congratulations!   He sounds like an overall nice guy.

 

Is it mandatory to have your name and face plastered like his in Canada???

    rdgrnr
    100
    The Hall Of The Mountain Kings
United States
    United States
    Member #73902
    April 28, 2009
    14965 Posts
    Winterbottom is a good name for someone living in Canada.

    Cuz you freeze your azz off up there in the wintertime.


                                                                                                                         

     

     

     

     

                                                                                                       

    "The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing"

                                                                                                --Edmund Burke

     

     

      Artist77
      United States
      Member #121739
      January 16, 2012
      7791 Posts
      Winterbottom is a good name for someone living in Canada.

      Cuz you freeze your azz off up there in the wintertime.

      lol lol Almost as good as your famous case of beer guy comment (guy worked for a state lottery....casebier?)

      "Let them eat Cake!"

      Foul

      Job killing

      Barbarians

        sully16
        25
        Ms Evil Bruhahahahahaha
        Michigan
        United States
        Member #81738
        October 28, 2009
        90946 Posts
        Winterbottom is a good name for someone living in Canada.

        Cuz you freeze your azz off up there in the wintertime.

        LOL, that's the truth.

        Congrats to the lucky guy, enjoy Party

         Let's go Brandon! ROFL

          rdgrnr
          100
          The Hall Of The Mountain Kings
United States
          United States
          Member #73902
          April 28, 2009
          14965 Posts
          lol lol Almost as good as your famous case of beer guy comment (guy worked for a state lottery....casebier?)

          You got a good memory, Artist.

          I can't hardly remember what I had for breakfast.

          Oh wait a minute... it was a squirrel.


                                                                                                                                           

           

           

           

           

                                                                                                             

          "The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing"

                                                                                                      --Edmund Burke

           

           

            rdgrnr
            100
            The Hall Of The Mountain Kings
United States
            United States
            Member #73902
            April 28, 2009
            14965 Posts
            LOL, that's the truth.

            Congrats to the lucky guy, enjoy Party

            Better believe it.

            Better believe it.
Freeze yer azz off all winter and get chased and gnawed on by wolverines all summer.


                                                                                                                                                 

             

             

             

             

                                                                                                               

            "The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing"

                                                                                                        --Edmund Burke

             

             

              dannyct
              Northern Beaches
              Australia
              Member #187034
              January 9, 2018
              153 Posts
              That's fantastic! However, I hope he gets professional, independent financial advice, so he can provide long-term financial security for himself and his family for decades to come.

                LottoBux
                25
                Ontario
                Canada
                Member #109238
                April 9, 2011
                60557 Posts
                That's fantastic! However, I hope he gets professional, independent financial advice, so he can provide long-term financial security for himself and his family for decades to come.

                $2 million wouldn't go as far nowadays as it once did.

                                 

                   
