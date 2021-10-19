 
French ticket holder wins record €220 million EuroMillions lottery jackpot

Oct 19, 2021, 11:18 am

Euro Millions: French ticket holder wins record €220 million EuroMillions lottery jackpot

It's the largest EuroMillions jackpot in history

By Kate Northrop

Someone in France is going to experience some life-altering changes to their finances after scooping up the €220 million (US$256 million) EuroMillions jackpot on Friday, which holds the record for the game's largest prize in its history.

One lone ticket in France just ended the EuroMillions fervor after winning the largest jackpot the game has ever seen at an eye-watering €220 million.

Lottery players across Europe jumped to buy tickets for the record drawing held on Fri., Oct. 15, and sales saw a huge spike when the jackpot climbed new heights after no one had won in the previous drawing.

Now, one lucky person in France has 60 days from Friday to step forward and claim their prize. According to The Sunday Times Rich List, they're wealthier than English singer and songwriter Adele, whose net worth is €154 million (US$179.37 million).

In order to take home the entire jackpot, the winner had to match the numbers 21, 26, 31, 34, and 49, with Lucky Stars 2 and 5.

The last EuroMillions jackpot to nearly climb this high was the €210 million (US$244.73 million) prize drawn on Feb. 26. The infamous jackpot made headlines around the world when one British couple was informed that their ticket held the winning numbers for the draw, but their payment for the ticket did not go through due to insufficient funds in the winner's bank account.

The winnings were claimed by one winner in Switzerland.

The EuroMillions game has a jackpot cap of €220 million. Once it reaches that amount, it will not increase again and stays at that level for the next four drawings. Should no one win in the fifth drawing, the pool is shared among ticketholders at the next prize tier of winners.

Luckily for this one French player, that rule did not come into effect. The jackpot reached the cap after the drawing on Fri., Oct 8 and was not won for one single drawing on Tues. Oct. 12 before getting scooped up by the ticketholder in France.

Euro Millions is currently available to players in Andorra, Austria, Belgium, France, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

All prizes, including the jackpot, are tax-free (except in Switzerland, Spain, and Portugal) and are paid as a lump sum.

Lottery Post Staff

6 comments. Last comment 2 days ago by Speler.
MADDOG10
Good, for the Lucky recipient.

                                             

    Raven62
    Party Congrats to the Winner(s)! Party

      Bleudog101
      Congratulations on this huge win!

       

      Hope the folks @ MM & PB haven't decided to make it a seven number draw like this one is...in this case two Lucky Stars had to match.  We're 'lucky' in the sense since so many Foreign lotteries have the seven digit matrix. 

        rdgrnr
        I'm sorry, I was going to leave a comment but then I noticed I misread the headline on the article.

        I thought it said "French Tickler Holder Wins Record Jackpot..." 


                                                                                                                                     

         

         

         

         

                                                                                                           

          Mata Garbo
          " All prizes including the Jackpot are TAX FREE"!!!!!.....Now that is the way you conduct a lottery. Congrats to the winner. May the money bring lasting happiness for them and their family.

          Cheers

            Speler
            When you look at the payouts a 4+0 only paid € 52,50. You pay 2.5 for a combination, that is about what you normally pay for a cup of coffee in the city. So for that cup that you didn't have you had 21 times the bet, leaving net 20 times the bet, or 20 cups of coffee.

            Can you pay 20 cups of coffee after winning 4/5 in regular American pick 5 games like Fantasy 5 or Gimme 5 and so on?

            The first and second price are nice of course.

            The winner can now fill his wine cellar and get a mercedes.

               
