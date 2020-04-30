 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited May 1, 2020, 1:39 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

State of Oregon forcing retailers to pay taxes on video lottery machines that are shut down

Apr 30, 2020, 8:20 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Oregon LotteryOregon Lottery: State of Oregon forcing retailers to pay taxes on video lottery machines that are shut downRating:

Hundreds of bars and restaurants already struggling to survive are now facing another financial setback. The Oregon Lottery is collecting taxes on each video lottery machine, even though the machines are shut down.

"I was absolutely floored. I could not believe it," said Gloria Huguley, owner of Newport Steak and Seafood.

Huguley said she owes $2,082 in taxes for the six video lottery machines in her restaurant, which remains closed due to stay-at-home restrictions. The family-run restaurant, with 18 employees, is struggling to survive.

"If I were to shut down it would be very, very emotional and very hard because I love my employees," said Huguley.

The tax bill is especially frustrating for Huguley because the machines aren't working. The lottery shut them down on March 17.

"We have no authority to waive it," said Matt Shelby, spokesperson for the Oregon Lottery. Shelby said the lottery collects the annual amusement device tax on behalf of the Oregon Department of Revenue.

Unlike personal income taxes, which have been pushed back, state revenue wants its tax money from video lottery machines right now. Roughly 550 bars and restaurants have been asked to pay.

"Taxes were incurred before the terminals were turned off and the retailers were compensated for the earnings, which triggered the additional tax," Rich Hoover, spokesperson for the Department of Revenue wrote in an email to KGW.

Hoover said the state agency is willing to work with retailers to come up with a payment plan.

KGW

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

9 comments. Last comment 1 hour ago by Stat$talker.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Unlucky-Kenny
Unlucky-Kenny's avatar - Skill mental_charisma.png?version=9d5
HUDSON, WI
United States
Member #202058
November 7, 2019
189 Posts
Offline
Posted: Yesterday, 8:59 am - IP Logged

Oh good - not like small businesses who employ people need a break or anything around this time -

"The tax bill is especially frustrating for Huguley because the machines aren't working. The lottery shut them down on March 17."

Cussing Face

Hey we shut down your machines, were is our money by the way?

Talk about bad PR for the state -

    PHIL85
    Avatar
    New Member

    United States
    Member #205225
    March 19, 2020
    8 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: Yesterday, 12:23 pm - IP Logged

    I don't get it. You'd think any taxes would be on each wager placed at the machine. If the machine is not operating no sales are made. So what is the tax for. Taking up floor space?

      TheMeatman2005
      TheMeatman2005's avatar - lightening
      Brooklyn, NY
      United States
      Member #169719
      October 29, 2015
      1476 Posts
      Offline
      Posted: Yesterday, 12:28 pm - IP Logged

      I don't get it. You'd think any taxes would be on each wager placed at the machine. If the machine is not operating no sales are made. So what is the tax for. Taking up floor space?

      The article stated: "Taxes were incurred before the terminals were turned off and the retailers were compensated for the earnings, which triggered the additional tax," Rich Hoover, spokesperson for the Department of Revenue wrote in an email to KGW."

      The Meatman 🥩🍗🍔🍖🍤🌭

      “The quickest way to double your money is to fold it in half and put it in your back pocket.” Will Rogers

      Winning happens in a flash, Like A Bolt Of Lightning!  Patriot

        Bleudog101
        Avatar
        Simpsonville
        United States
        Member #163184
        January 22, 2015
        2138 Posts
        Offline
        Posted: Yesterday, 4:03 pm - IP Logged

        Work out the tax situation and tell them to come get all of these machines.   why did they get compensated if they turn around and tax the Mom and Pop operations?

          Big Joey
          Avatar
          Louisiana
          United States
          Member #191895
          August 27, 2018
          531 Posts
          Online
          Posted: Yesterday, 4:10 pm - IP Logged

          I had ancestry restaurants in my family, when struggling, you introduce a new menu item that would be interesting to patrons, and a new dessert item, this brings in additional revenue to the restaurant in addition to the normal menu items. Sometimes limited time only, or permanent.

          All number sets are contenders until the drawing occurs.

            noise-gate
            Avatar
            Chasing $ Millions.
            White Shores- California
            United States
            Member #136473
            December 12, 2012
            6094 Posts
            Offline
            Posted: Yesterday, 7:36 pm - IP Logged

            The Oregonian retailers trusted the State Lottery and got.....screwed over!

             

             

                 nuclear explosion running GIF

             * Voice of Reason *   

             

            People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

              noise-gate
              Avatar
              Chasing $ Millions.
              White Shores- California
              United States
              Member #136473
              December 12, 2012
              6094 Posts
              Offline
              Posted: Yesterday, 10:05 pm - IP Logged

              The Oregonian retailers trusted the State Lottery and got.....screwed over!

               

               

                   nuclear explosion running GIF

              Interpretation:

              All seems harmless, the gal about to pour a soda * State Lottery installing equipment.

              Then all **** breaks loose- The vendors are thrown under the bus.

              Finally like the Phoenix out of the ashes, some retailers will rise.See Ya!

               * Voice of Reason *   

               

              People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

                Think
                Think's avatar - lightbulb
                Marquette, MI
                United States
                Member #20540
                August 20, 2005
                862 Posts
                Offline
                Posted: Yesterday, 10:06 pm - IP Logged

                That's OK, the state will be first in line to collect during the bankruptcies.

                  Stat$talker
                  Stat$talker's avatar - animated sphere.gif
                  700 light yrs West of Milky Way Galaxy's Center
                  United States
                  Member #200645
                  September 1, 2019
                  463 Posts
                  Offline
                  Posted: Today, 12:14 am - IP Logged

                  That's horrible of the State's Revenue Dept!...

                  The BEAST never curbs its appetite, and must be fed.. regardless of a seemingly World-Wide disaster..!!

                  "Government gone wild"..!!

                  I believe that if you continue to abuse any living thing, if it can retaliate?... It eventually will..!!

                  So, live and let live....

                     
                    Page 1 of 1