Idaho lottery still a popular bet during pandemic worries

May 4, 2020, 9:26 am

Despite a pandemic, many Idaho residents are apparently still feeling lucky.

Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said Tuesday that ticket sales were down only about 5% last week, and that somebody snagged $250,000 in one the agency's games.

Buying a lottery ticket "does bring some sense of normalcy for folks, because things aren't normal now for a lot of people," Anderson said.

Anderson also directs the Idaho State Liquor Division. He said some panic buying at state-operated liquor stores occurred in March, but that's settled down since it became clear the stores will remain open.

The Idaho Lottery makes dividend payments that go to schools as well as construction and maintenance of state buildings. Anderson told lawmakers on the Legislature's budget committee earlier this year that he expected the lottery to bring in about $57 million this fiscal year.

Even with the stay-at-home order, Anderson said it looks like the lottery will have a $52 to $55 million dividend.

Advertising is needed to help sell lottery tickets, Anderson said, but the message has changed to emphasize that the money helps schools and maintenance of state buildings.

"We're trying to be respectful and sensitive to the situation we are in as a country," he said. "It's kind of obtuse to say, 'Hey, let's go play the lottery!'"

The Idaho Lottery office is closed to the public because of the virus, so winners have to mail in their winning tickets or drop them off in a slot at the office to have a check mailed to them.

The Idaho State Liquor Division operates 66 stores.

"There was a larger than normal business for several days," Anderson said of sales in March, likening it to panic buying at grocery stores. "There were some isolated out-of-stocks, but the stores are prepared."

The liquor division has had no coronavirus cases so far, he said. Early on, liquor stores limited the number of patrons in stores, installed sneeze guards to protect workers and enhanced sanitizing practices. He also said it's OK for workers to wear face coverings if they choose.

Idaho Business Review

Bleudog101
Avatar
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163184
January 22, 2015
2140 Posts
Offline
Posted: Today, 11:44 am - IP Logged

Booze must be the answer.   All states should sell lottery tickets in state owned liquor stores.    Just being fascetious.

    music*
    music*'s avatar - DiscoBallGlowing
    Fresno, California
    United States
    Member #157851
    August 2, 2014
    3784 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: Today, 1:50 pm - IP Logged

    Brad Duke, a major Power Ball winner gives Idahoans hope. "He won so why can't I do the same thing."

      I wonder how far along has Brad reached toward his life time goal of $1 billion.

     President William Jefferson Clinton was the 42nd President of the United States from Jan. 20, 1993 - Jan. 20, 2001 US Flag

      lejardin
      lejardin's avatar - Lottery-014.jpg

      United States
      Member #118605
      November 4, 2011
      1419 Posts
      Offline
      Posted: Today, 5:08 pm - IP Logged

      Brad Duke, a major Power Ball winner gives Idahoans hope. "He won so why can't I do the same thing."

        I wonder how far along has Brad reached toward his life time goal of $1 billion.

      Good question Music.  That is where I would like to see The Lottery Changed my Life do some filming, where are they now and how have they done with their jackpots.

         
        Page 1 of 1