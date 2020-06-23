Michigan man wins $4 million for the second time within three years

He might be the luckiest lottery player in Michigan right now

By Kate Northrop

SOUTH ROCKWOOD, Mich. — A Michigan resident might be the luckiest lottery player in the state right now after he won a $4 million prize from a scratch-off ticket not once, but twice in three years.

Winning one $4 million prize from an instant game in 2017 did not deter Mark Clark, 50, from playing the lottery going forward. Luckily for him, it was the right choice — he ended up winning a second $4 million prize just three years later.

In 2017, Clark purchased a ticket for the lottery's Millionaire's Club instant game while delivering fuel. After winning his first prize, he left his job and devoted much of his time to fishing with his father, who passed away from health complications about a year ago.

Clark doesn't plan on spending his new winnings any differently than before.

"My dad and I always used to fish together and have great memories of that, so this will help me keep fishing and enjoying my time with my son and family," he said in a statement released by the Michigan Lottery.

In the press release, Clark said he found it difficult to put what he was feeling into words after winning a second time, but he was ready to credit his most recent win to the lucky coin his late father gave to him.

"I scratched the ticket off in the store with a coin my dad gave me about 10 years ago," he said. "I can't help but think maybe that lucky coin helped me win this."

Clark won his most recent $4 million prize playing the $150,000,000 Payout scratch-off game, which launched in February 2018 and offers prizes ranging from $30 to $4 million. He bought the winning ticket at the Ash Market on Telegraph Road in Carleton, Michigan.

The lucky player visited Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim his winnings. After taxes, he took home a lump sum payment of about $2.5 million, which is also how he claimed his previous winnings.

"You don't think you'll win millions once, and you definitely never think it would happen twice," he said. "I've had a lot of ups and downs in my life, but everything is pretty amazing right now."