Illinois Lottery decreases Lotto jackpot increments

Change to follow the drawing on Monday, July 13

By Kate Northrop

CHICAGO, Il. — The Illinois Lottery announced a change to its jackpot rollover increments on Tuesday.

After the drawing on Monday, July 13, 2020, the Lotto jackpot will increase by increments of $150,000 between drawings when a jackpot is not won. Such an increase is commonly referred to as a "rollover".

The new rollover increase is down $100,000 from the current increase of $250,000.

According to the Illinois Lottery in a press release, the change will "help ensure that ticket sales will continue to support the jackpot being offered."

The odds, price per line, draw times, and starting jackpot of $2 million will remain the same.

Currently, the jackpot for the Lotto stands at $3 million. Tonight's drawing for that jackpot closes at 9:15 pm CT, with drawings every Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 9:22 pm CT.

Players can view updated rules for the Lotto on the official Illinois Lottery website.