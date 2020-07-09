 
Illinois Lottery decreases Lotto jackpot increments

Jul 9, 2020, 11:14 am

Change to follow the drawing on Monday, July 13

By Kate Northrop

CHICAGO, Il. — The Illinois Lottery announced a change to its jackpot rollover increments on Tuesday.

After the drawing on Monday, July 13, 2020, the Lotto jackpot will increase by increments of $150,000 between drawings when a jackpot is not won. Such an increase is commonly referred to as a "rollover".

The new rollover increase is down $100,000 from the current increase of $250,000.

According to the Illinois Lottery in a press release, the change will "help ensure that ticket sales will continue to support the jackpot being offered."

The odds, price per line, draw times, and starting jackpot of $2 million will remain the same.

Currently, the jackpot for the Lotto stands at $3 million. Tonight's drawing for that jackpot closes at 9:15 pm CT, with drawings every Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 9:22 pm CT.

Players can view updated rules for the Lotto on the official Illinois Lottery website.

6 comments.
Bleudog101
Posted: Yesterday, 11:46 am - IP Logged

Not a feel good story for those that play that Lotto.   Soon other states I fear will follow suit.

Who's with me saying these changes will result in less folks playing?    But them again I'm a hypocrite saying no more MM or PB for me unless sky high jackpots come to fruition...I'm playing just as much as ever!!

    Posted: Yesterday, 11:53 am - IP Logged

    Not a feel good story for those that play that Lotto.   Soon other states I fear will follow suit.

    Who's with me saying these changes will result in less folks playing?    But them again I'm a hypocrite saying no more MM or PB for me unless sky high jackpots come to fruition...I'm playing just as much as ever!!

    Bleudog101,  NO need to explain. Things are easier to say than do. Just as long as you do not pledge or promise to share your winnings before winning.

      One million pretax is still a nice amount.

      Happy hunting for MM & PB !!Party

    When will COVID-19 be finished?  A vaccine may protect all of us.

      Posted: Yesterday, 10:51 pm - IP Logged

      If it was a somewhat easy to win jackpot and now they lowering it, l would be Pi**ed. If it was a difficult jackpot- No Biggie. After all "Reality reigns."

      People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

        Posted: Today, 10:06 am - IP Logged

        If it was a somewhat easy to win jackpot and now they lowering it, l would be Pi**ed. If it was a difficult jackpot- No Biggie. After all "Reality reigns."

        I want my reality to reign somewhere like this -

        \Good luck all/

          Posted: Today, 12:17 pm - IP Logged

          I want my reality to reign somewhere like this -

          \Good luck all/

          But of course Kenny. My philosophy is this: when it comes to winning the jackpot, it only has to work ONCE. Everything else in life whether it be relationships with family, friends, pets, spouse, or significant other is always a work in progress. Plan your work & then work your plan.

          * Have an outstanding weekend & win something, something Big.Big Smile

          People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

            Posted: Today, 12:30 pm - IP Logged

            But of course Kenny. My philosophy is this: when it comes to winning the jackpot, it only has to work ONCE. Everything else in life whether it be relationships with family, friends, pets, spouse, or significant other is always a work in progress. Plan your work & then work your plan.

            * Have an outstanding weekend & win something, something Big.Big Smile

            I have been saying something along those same lines for a long time - I am just playing towards that ONE time.

            But life itself is not a one time goal.

            You too bud - thanks.

