One takeout order earns an Uber Eats driver a lottery jackpot

All it took was a well-placed $10 tip

By Kate Northrop

After a shift of delivering takeout meals to hungry customers, one Uber Eats driver decided to try his luck at a scratch-off lottery game with a $10 tip he earned from one of his orders. As it turns out, that tip was well-spent — it earned him a top prize of $200,000.

A day of driving meant Keith Wishon of Lewisville, North Carolina had to stop at a gas station on Shallowford Road in Lewisville to fill up his tank. While there, he decided to head into the Four Brother's Food Store. He ended up purchasing a $200,000 Triple Play scratch-off ticket for $5 and headed home.

When he got inside, he scratched the ticket and was immediately floored.

"I had to sit down, my legs got so weak," he recalled.

He then brought the ticket into the other room to show his brother and 93-year-old mother, who he lives with and takes care of. They both had a similar reaction.

"We were kind of all in shock," he told the North Carolina Education Lottery. "We had nothing to say. We couldn't believe it! We kept looking at the ticket, checking it and checking it and checking it."

The delivery driver visited lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday to claim his jackpot prize and took home $141,501 after federal and state taxes.

"My roof leaks, my water heater's leaking, plumbing, everything in the house is in real bad shape," he said in a press release. Now, he can put the money toward much-needed home repairs and plans on saving the rest for retirement.

Wishon beat the 1 in 1.2 million odds of winning a $200,000 top prize from the scratch-off game and is the fourth person to claim one. Two top prizes remain, along with six second-tier prizes worth $5,000 and 133 third-tier prizes worth $1,000.

Thankfully, Wishon no longer has to worry about a leaky roof.

"It's hard to explain," he admitted through happy tears. "I'm overwhelmed."