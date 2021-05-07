Covid nurse to buy home in Caribbean after winning the lottery

Much deserved win for medical worker who served throughout the pandemic

By Kate Northrop

WOODBRIDGE, United Kingdom — A nurse who worked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic is planning a move to the Caribbean after winning £10,000 (US$14,000) a month for a year in the National Lottery's Set For Life draw game.

Teresa Robinson, 65, of Woodbridge in Suffolk has been a nurse for 35 years, but after a particularly grueling year working through the COVID-19 pandemic, she is set to retire on a Caribbean island with her partner Charlie Hobson, 62, after winning the lottery.

"I've nursed all over the world in all sorts of conditions, but never have I been tested as much as in the last 12 months," Robinson said. "At times it's been truly horrendous. Having said that, I'm proud to have served my community throughout the pandemic and feel that I have earned my retirement and the lazy days we will spend on Nevis once it's safe to travel."

Hobson, who is a self-employed builder, has family on the island of Nevis, which is where the pair are looking to buy a home. They visited frequently but were never able to stay for longer periods of time due to Robinson's nursing work.

"Now we are hatching a plan to buy a home there so we can spend months at a time on the island, enjoying everything it has to offer and catching up with family," Robinson continued.

The soon-to-be retiree purchased the winning ticket at the Hollesley Post Office in Woodbridge and matched all five numbers in the Set For Life drawing on Apr. 15, 2021. The ticket was a "Lucky Dip" ticket, better known in the US as a Quick Pick. The winning numbers were 2, 17, 24, 26, and 46 with Life Ball 7.

While enjoying a cup of tea with Hobson, Robinson checked her ticket the morning after the draw.

"We buy our own tickets, but we always share the winnings, so when I scanned my ticket and heard the winning sound, I expected to see enough for a little treat for our supper," the lucky winner recalled. "Not for a second was I expecting £10,000 a month for a year."

Robinson was reportedly "bouncing off the walls." Hobson, on the other hand, looked at the ticket calmly and had a much franker reaction.

"I knew we'd win it one day!" he said before giving his partner a kiss.

The next thing she did was give her two daughters a call, followed by another call to Camelot, the operator of the National Lottery, to confirm the win. While she was indeed confirmed the winner, the pair had to put celebrations on hold for the time being.

"I was on duty all weekend, so our celebrations on Friday were a little muted, with a cup of coffee replacing the champagne we should have been drinking to toast the win," Robinson explained.

Of course, this was likely much to the lighthearted dismay of Hobson, who is nicknamed "Champagne Charlie" due to his love of the drink.

"We feel so blessed to be together and already had so many exciting plans, even before this amazing win," Robinson said. "Last year we found a renovation project and, despite everything, decided to go for it and build our dream home together."

Having been together for four years, the winnings will allow them to speed up the process and give the two a much needed and well-deserved break.

"It's been pretty full on at times, but we wanted to be finished before we started drawing pensions, when we thought we'd need to be a bit more careful with the pennies," the winner concluded. "Turns out, thanks to that lucky win, we may not need to be quite as careful, and in addition to this project, we can start one on Nevis too!"