Florida man finds winning $1 million Powerball ticket while cleaning his house

When was the last time you tidied up? Maybe now is a good time

By Kate Northrop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One lucky Florida man is giving lottery players across the country a huge reason to clean up their home when he found a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million for a drawing that occurred months ago.

Kenneth Morgan, 54, of Jacksonville got much more than a clean house when he discovered a rogue Powerball ticket worth $1 million from a drawing that happened back in April.

"I was cleaning the house on the fourth of July when I found the Powerball ticket in a drawer," Morgan told the Florida Lottery. "I checked the numbers and discovered it was a $1 million winner — I'm still in shock!"

Morgan was just one number away from winning the whole jackpot on Apr. 17, 2021. He matched the white ball numbers 10, 21, 26, 41, and 49 but missed the red Powerball 25. Either way, he's glad he decided to pick up around the home.

Before the ticket snuck its way in Morgan's drawer where it sat for nearly three months, the winner purchased it from the Publix Liquor Store on Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville as a Quick Pick. The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The odds of winning the $1 million second prize in Powerball are about 1 in 11.69 million, while the odds of winning the entire jackpot are about 1 in 292.2 million.