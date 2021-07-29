 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited July 30, 2021, 5:58 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

German woman walks around with €32 million winning lottery ticket for weeks

Jul 29, 2021, 4:40 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Germany Lottery (Deutschland)Germany Lottery (Deutschland): German woman walks around with €32 million winning lottery ticket for weeksRating:

By Kate Northrop

Imagine the moment you figure out you've been walking around with nearly $40 million in your purse for weeks without even realizing it.

An anonymous German woman did not even know that she had hit the Germany Lottery's Lotto 6aus49 €32 million (US$38.98 million) jackpot from the Wed., Jun. 9, 2021 drawing until several weeks after.

It's a good thing that ticket stayed in her purse — had it been misplaced, it would have been heartbreaking for the €32 million jackpot to go unclaimed.

"I still get dizzy at the thought that I carelessly carried almost 33 million euros around in my purse for several weeks," the 45-year-old player told Lotto Bayern.

According to the Lottery, the unnamed woman picked random numbers on the Lotto 6aus49 ticket she purchased for €1, or US$1.20.

The odds of matching all six numbers plus the Superzahl to win the jackpot are about 1 in 139.84 million. The winning numbers for the drawing on June 9 were 1, 7, 17, 22, 41, and 49 with Superzahl 3.

With the money safely claimed, the woman said she doesn't plan on playing the lottery again and remarked that the win was "more than enough for my husband, my daughter, and me."

She also said that the winnings will be put to good use in helping her live a healthy life and doing more for the environment.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

7 comments. Last comment 1 hour ago by MrLotto$.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Bleudog101
Avatar
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2632 Posts
Online

Sehr Gut!

Congratulations!  I think she lives in the state of Bayern (Bavaria) like I was late 80's-92.

Only won 15 DM way back when.

    rcbbuckeye
    rcbbuckeye's avatar - Lottery-062.jpg
    100
    Texas
    United States
    Member #55887
    October 23, 2007
    11517 Posts
    Offline

    Well good for her!

    If I am ever lucky enough to win a jackpot, I will know right after the draw.

    I always keep my tix in my desk drawer until draw time.

    CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

    A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

      noise-gate
      Avatar
      Chasing $ Millions.
      White Shores- California
      United States
      Member #136471
      December 12, 2012
      6682 Posts
      Offline

      * Not all Germans are Wernher von Braun's!

       * Voice of Reason *   

      * The Truth Hurts *

      People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

        CDanaT
        CDanaT's avatar - Nolz june15.jpg
        Central TN
        United States
        Member #121187
        January 4, 2012
        5321 Posts
        Offline

        In the purse ???  .......Well.... I don't know if it's better than in the cupboard as the other winner from down under did. Green laughBUT...... they have their money and I wish them much enjoyment  Patriot

        Integrity: There is just no substitute.

          hearsetrax
          hearsetrax's avatar - alien on_computer.jpg

          United States
          Member #52343
          May 21, 2007
          3370 Posts
          Offline

          people like that drive me bug house 🥴

            Mata Garbo
            Avatar
            Gallatin Tennesee
            United States
            Member #194096
            November 29, 2018
            49 Posts
            Offline

            Wow, that's wonderful news. It's a good thing Germany is not known for having a bunch of bag and purse snatchers. If she lived in Brazil, this could have been a much different outcome. Thank goodness she didn't throw it away by accident. Heidelberg Germany has one of the best colleges in the world. She can now afford to send her daughter there. That is life changing money.

            SmileHyperBananaLurking

              MrLotto$
              Avatar
              Bronx ny
              United States
              Member #209099
              August 20, 2020
              36 Posts
              Offline

              Wish I would have found it

                 
                Page 1 of 1