Michigan man wins $18.41 million Lotto 47 jackpot with numbers he played for 30 years

Aug 30, 2021, 2:00 pm

Thinking of changing up your numbers anytime soon? You might want to rethink that.

By Kate Northrop

PRUDENVILLE, Mich. — After sticking with the same set of numbers for three decades and rarely missing a drawing, one Michigan man is walking away with a Lotto 47 jackpot worth $18.41 million.

There's no way to perfectly describe the unwavering patience and resolve of one anonymous Michigan man, who finally hit the jackpot with the same set of numbers he's played for 30 years.

The spectacular win might give pause to players who are considering changing their usual set of lottery numbers.

"I have been playing this set of numbers since 1991 and have rarely missed a drawing," the Roscommon County man told the Michigan Lottery. "I've thought several times about trying a new set of numbers but decided to keep playing this one."

Those lucky numbers that won him the Lotto 47 jackpot on July 31, 2021 were 3, 5, 10, 20, 28, and 31. He purchased the winning ticket at the Family E-Z Mart on East Houghton Lake Drive in Prudenville.

"I checked my numbers before I went to bed the night of the drawing," the player recalled. "When I recognized the set of numbers, I checked my ticket over at least a dozen times. I was shocked!"

To play Lotto 47, players choose six numbers from 1 to 47 at $1 per play for a chance to win the jackpot, which starts at $1 million and grows until someone wins. Players also have the option of adding on the Double Play feature, which enters them in a nightly second-chance Double Play drawing with prizes of up to $1.5 million, or the EZ Match feature, which offers a chance to win up to $500. Both addons cost an extra dollar each.

With his set of six numbers, the nameless player beat the odds of about 1 in 10.74 million to win the 18.41 million jackpot.

When the 61-year-old visited Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim his long-awaited prize, he had the option of receiving the prize as a one-time cash payment or as an annuity for the full amount. He chose to take the winnings as an $11.7 million lump sum payout.

As far as the prize money goes, the steadfast player has three steps planned out: share it with family, donate to charities, and then save the rest.

"It still hasn't sunk in that I won," the winner admitted. "I am so glad I decided to stick with this set of numbers!"

Lotto 47 drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 pm EST.

Lottery Post Staff

Raven62
Party Congrats to the Winner! Party

    Think
    I have played in 5 decades now and have yet to get a claimer.

    My numbers that I played on the first draw took 30 years to hit for $100.

    He is indeed lucky!

      cottoneyedjoe
      "Those lucky numbers that won him the Lotto 47 jackpot on July 31, 2021 were 3, 5, 10, 20, 28, and 31."

       

      Looks like birthday numbers, congrats Mr. Anonymoose!

        dannyct
        This is very encouraging. I have played the same numbers for years, by subscription, although I hope I don't have to wait 30 years for a major win. I just renew my subscription every year, if you're not in you can't win. At least, I have won several small prizes. At the end of the day, we all benefit from the revenue raised, whether we play or not.

          Mata Garbo
          This is the reason people stick with the lottery year after year. For the 1 in 10.74 million chance that it could be you. It is really heart warming to see a happy ending to his 30 year journey. Last Christmas I briefly contemplated changing the Powerball numbers I've played for years. After reading this ......that now seems like it would have been a horrible idea.

            Tony Numbers
            Why do they always say donating some to charity?? As if one has to justify the sudden wealth by giving it away. Research some of these "charities" and see how corrupt they are.

              Bleudog101
              Why do they always say donating some to charity?? As if one has to justify the sudden wealth by giving it away. Research some of these "charities" and see how corrupt they are.

              Some of the Veteran's ones are the worst and that is quite upsetting.  As for my doggie charities I stay away from the big guys.   There are plenty of small rescue/shelter ones to choose from.

              One Veteran's group that I USED to donate through was on the news.   They'd give the paralyzed vets a tiny bag with a bar of soap and toiletries if memory serves me.

                Tony Numbers
                Some of the Veteran's ones are the worst and that is quite upsetting.  As for my doggie charities I stay away from the big guys.   There are plenty of small rescue/shelter ones to choose from.

                One Veteran's group that I USED to donate through was on the news.   They'd give the paralyzed vets a tiny bag with a bar of soap and toiletries if memory serves me.

                The CEO of ASPCA earns 800 k per year. Only a small percentage of every dollar goes to the animals. Majority is spent on salaries and advertising.

                  sully16
                  Congrats to the Lucky Guy, enjoy !Party

                    CDanaT
                    Consistent and persistent for 30 years..Outstanding job..Congrats sir...Cheers Here's to you and your newly acquired nest egg

                      Bleudog101
                      WOW!  His perseverance paid off big time.   Hopefully he gets his social security @ 62 too.

                      Enjoy your well deserved windfall.

                         
