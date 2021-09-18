 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited September 20, 2021, 7:57 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Maryland player almost threw out $50,000 winning lottery ticket

Sep 18, 2021, 3:15 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Maryland LotteryMaryland Lottery: Maryland player almost threw out $50,000 winning lottery ticketRating:

It pays to double check your tickets

By Kate Northrop

WALDORF, Md. — It's a good idea to double-check lottery tickets before tossing them. Nearly throwing out a winning lottery ticket almost cost a Maryland man a $50,000 prize.

A landscaper just so happened to come into a lot of green when he hit a $50,000 prize with a Fast Play Lucky Numbers lottery ticket, but he did not realize it at first. When the anonymous player mistook it for a loser, the winning ticket just barely escaped being thrown in the trash.

The 50-year-old was on his way home from work when he stopped at the US Fuel gas station on Crain Highway in Waldorf to play the lottery.

He had recently tried out a game from the Maryland Lottery's new Fast Play family of games and wanted to try his luck again. This time, he put down $10 on the Lucky Numbers progressive jackpot game and gave it a quick once-over after receiving the ticket. At first glance, it didn't appear to be a winner, and so he instinctively considered tossing the slip in the trash.

Before he did, however, he noticed a bonus game at the bottom of the ticket that offered a second chance to win a prize.

"I almost balled it up and threw it out, but before I did, I scanned the ticket with the Lottery's app while sitting in my car," the Waldorf resident told the Lottery.

 The lucky player was met with a congratulatory message accompanied with a note that he had won a $50,000 prize.

The Charles County man was more than relieved that he didn't throw out that ticket. He immediately dialed up his family to tell them what had happened.

"I was shaking when I told them," he recalled.

That $50,000 decision will go a long way. The prize will help cover the relocation expenses that he'll incur when he moves into a new apartment or house.

The Maryland Lottery launched their lineup of Fast Play instant games last year, which included the $10 Lucky Numbers game. Lucky Numbers offers a top prize that starts at a base amount and increases with the sale of each ticket until a top-prize winning ticket is sold. The progressive top prize then resets to the base amount and starts increasing again. Players can win other prize amounts ranging from $10 to $50,000 in the Lucky Numbers Fast Play game.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

10 comments. Last comment 22 hours ago by MzDuffleBaglady.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Raven62
Raven62's avatar - binary
25
New Jersey
United States
Member #17842
June 28, 2005
145614 Posts
Online

Party Congrats to the Winner! Party

A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

    Mata Garbo
    Avatar
    Gallatin Tennesee
    United States
    Member #194096
    November 29, 2018
    83 Posts
    Offline

    Scanning your ticket inside the store or with your own phone app is almost mandatory these days. Especially the 10/20 and 30 dollar tickets and any tickets you are buying for the first time where you may not realize they contain bonus areas. My guess is there are hundreds of  winning tickets thrown away  every year across the country because people buy them, scratch them and toss them without taking a few seconds to scan them. Congratulations to the lucky gentleman.

    ApproveYes Nod

      Tony Numbers
      Tony Numbers's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg
      Bronx ny
      United States
      Member #158510
      August 25, 2014
      760 Posts
      Offline

      Scanning your ticket inside the store or with your own phone app is almost mandatory these days. Especially the 10/20 and 30 dollar tickets and any tickets you are buying for the first time where you may not realize they contain bonus areas. My guess is there are hundreds of  winning tickets thrown away  every year across the country because people buy them, scratch them and toss them without taking a few seconds to scan them. Congratulations to the lucky gentleman.

      ApproveYes Nod

      I start my new job tomorrow. Going thru garbage cans looking for lottery tickets. I hear the pay is pretty good!.

        Bleudog101
        Avatar
        Simpsonville
        United States
        Member #163182
        January 22, 2015
        2687 Posts
        Offline

        Hey LP members, does your state offer Fast Play?   

         

        We have it here, play once in a while.

         

        Just think if all participating states were to hook up together.   Naw, never mind...then the odds would get much worse!

         

        Glad he didn't throw it out...dumpster divers like me might have found it.

          Tony Numbers
          Tony Numbers's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg
          Bronx ny
          United States
          Member #158510
          August 25, 2014
          760 Posts
          Offline

          Hey LP members, does your state offer Fast Play?   

           

          We have it here, play once in a while.

           

          Just think if all participating states were to hook up together.   Naw, never mind...then the odds would get much worse!

           

          Glad he didn't throw it out...dumpster divers like me might have found it.

          Hey bleudog did Kentucky ever launch the lottery connected to the horse racing results???

            noise-gate
            Avatar
            * In hot pursuit of $ *
            White Shores- California
            United States
            Member #136471
            December 12, 2012
            6721 Posts
            Offline

            * Throwing out a $50,000 ticket is regrettable. Last year a $26 million jackpot ticket in LA went unclaimed- that was unforgivable.

             * Voice of Reason *   

            * The Truth Hurts *

            People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

              Tony Numbers
              Tony Numbers's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg
              Bronx ny
              United States
              Member #158510
              August 25, 2014
              760 Posts
              Offline

              * Throwing out a $50,000 ticket is regrettable. Last year a $26 million jackpot ticket in LA went unclaimed- that was unforgivable.

              Why do people play jackpot lottery if they are careless with the tickets?? Those pieces of paper potentially are worth millions and should be treated as such. They fold the ticket put it in a wallet, or. leave it in the car,. Or leave it in the pants and in the washing machine.And yet these are the people who win!!

                noise-gate
                Avatar
                * In hot pursuit of $ *
                White Shores- California
                United States
                Member #136471
                December 12, 2012
                6721 Posts
                Offline

                Why do people play jackpot lottery if they are careless with the tickets?? Those pieces of paper potentially are worth millions and should be treated as such. They fold the ticket put it in a wallet, or. leave it in the car,. Or leave it in the pants and in the washing machine.And yet these are the people who win!!

                * Yep, some people are incapable of thinking clearly.*

                 * Voice of Reason *   

                * The Truth Hurts *

                People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

                  Bleudog101
                  Avatar
                  Simpsonville
                  United States
                  Member #163182
                  January 22, 2015
                  2687 Posts
                  Offline

                  Hey bleudog did Kentucky ever launch the lottery connected to the horse racing results???

                  No, but the 'fake casinos' as I call them are by law based on old horse races.  I can think of 3 places, but think there are four.   There is a button the slot machine that says past race results but have yet to see anyone depress it.  Our Governor would love to have real casinos, but since he's a Dem and Repukes run the show it won't happen.   Hasn't even been addressed.   The horse racing folks would love it to be since they own these places.   Certainly they're raking in money from them I would assume.

                   

                  You can also before hitting Play pick the horses that you think will win, way too complicated for me so hit the play button is as far as all the folks I watch playing goes.

                    MzDuffleBaglady
                    MzDuffleBaglady's avatar - Lottery-061.jpg
                    25
                    "Study Filters"
                    United States
                    Member #81312
                    October 16, 2009
                    35035 Posts
                    Offline

                    Scanning your ticket inside the store or with your own phone app is almost mandatory these days. Especially the 10/20 and 30 dollar tickets and any tickets you are buying for the first time where you may not realize they contain bonus areas. My guess is there are hundreds of  winning tickets thrown away  every year across the country because people buy them, scratch them and toss them without taking a few seconds to scan them. Congratulations to the lucky gentleman.

                    ApproveYes Nod

                    Some of these winning stories!

                    Just do not .

                     

                    .

                     

                    Why didn't he just scan the ticket in the first place?

                    Congratulations, and happy spending though!

                    Lottery goals---->>>>> 

                       
                      Page 1 of 1