Canadian man is "Set for Life" after winning $1,000 a week for 25 years
Cashier was more excited than the winner himself
By Kate Northrop
RICHMOND, Canada — One lucky Canadian lottery player is set for life after switching out his usual games for a new lottery ticket, earning him a top prize of $1,000 a week for 25 years.
Mustapha Salmi, of Vancouver, Canada, won't have to worry about his finances anytime soon after winning $1,000 a week for the next 25 years on a scratch-off ticket he hadn't played before.
"I usually play Crossword or Bingo scratch tickets," Salmi told the British Columbia Lottery. "I saw that they had a new "Set for Life" ticket, so I bought it."
Salmi is a regular customer at the Super Save gas station on No. 5 Road in Richmond, and it was there that he bought the life-changing ticket and discovered his good fortune.
"I won two free tickets and then, on the last ticket, I won," he recalled. "I couldn't believe it."
To be sure, he had the cashier check the ticket, but his disbelief was outmatched by the man behind the counter.
"I showed the retailer... he scanned the ticket in the machine and saw that I won," Salmi continued. "He was more excited than I was!"
He might never fully grow accustomed to the feeling of winning, but regardless, the winner began the process of claiming the prize he couldn't believe he won by calling the Lottery.
"It happened to me? Really?" Salmi quipped. He reached out to his closest friend to share the news, but even they thought he was joking.
At the top of his to-do list is a celebratory dinner with his Vancouver friends and family — his treat of course — followed by a trip to visit family overseas. The best part about it? Not having to worry about money troubles.
"I wake up feeling free," the winner said. "It will help me help my family."
The Lottery's $5 "Set for Life" scratch-off game offers 12 top prizes of $1,000 a week for 25 years, or a lump sum payment of $675,000. The game also features second-tier prizes of $100,000 and third-tier prizes of $20,000. According to the Lottery, the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.75.
And in Canada, you get to keep the whole thing, no taxes taken out. That's the way it should be here in America.
Sad, America and the whole T.A.T(take out tax) stuff, yep.
CANADA is totally awesome, imo for many reasons.
This is 1 of em.
Great job, sir. Congrats to him, so nice to read.
Money $$$ IS the #1 for so many of us, in life, many, so i am always happy when i see others win, nevertheless, and good luck to you too
Pick 3 Master 3838.
Won(2020) $22,000. Let's Go NC! Time 2 break the bank, baby! 1034 1021 1061 1117
0708 0806 2264 2446 2274 3533 3535 4764 4774 4662 4667 5051 5151 6035 6230 6231 6223 6442
2660 2134 2143 2670 2680 4213 4132 4878 7466 7466 7447 7664 7848 7898 8486 9290 9470 9780
What caught my eye was that the ticket costs $5.
A $5 ticket that has a top prize of $25,000 a year for 25 years, or lump sum of $675,000.
That's a pretty good buy for a lottery ticket with that payout.
CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN
A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)
Right ! Jackpot in Canada ,Europe are lump sum,no tax,you get what you see.In here US,300M jackpot,,how much are you going to get? Less than half that amount.So I can say 150M Euro millions jackpot still bigger than 300M Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots.
Right ! Jackpot in Canada ,Europe are lump sum,no tax,you get what you see.In here US,300M jackpot,,how much are you going to get? Less than half that amount.So I can say 150M Euro millions jackpot still bigger than 300M Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots.
Current Powerball jackpot is US$291m or cash of US$213m
A non-resident alien (assuming that they aren't hit with state tax) get's 70% of the $213m (~US$149.1m) (only have to pay federal 30% withholding tax. US tax payers will get hit with about 37.5% federal, plus state tax in some states.. maybe totalling over 45% leaving 65% or ~$138.45m.. ~47.6% of jackpot)
meanwhile, just this Tuesday, (7th December 2021) someone (well, a single ticket) won € 143,000,000.00 (About US$ 161,404,100.00) cash in hand... in euromillions.. that would require a powerball jackpot of around US$340m