Canadian man is "Set for Life" after winning $1,000 a week for 25 years

Dec 7, 2021, 12:45 pm

British Columbia Lottery: Canadian man is "Set for Life" after winning $1,000 a week for 25 years

Cashier was more excited than the winner himself

By Kate Northrop

RICHMOND, Canada — One lucky Canadian lottery player is set for life after switching out his usual games for a new lottery ticket, earning him a top prize of $1,000 a week for 25 years.

Mustapha Salmi, of Vancouver, Canada, won't have to worry about his finances anytime soon after winning $1,000 a week for the next 25 years on a scratch-off ticket he hadn't played before.

"I usually play Crossword or Bingo scratch tickets," Salmi told the British Columbia Lottery. "I saw that they had a new "Set for Life" ticket, so I bought it."

Salmi is a regular customer at the Super Save gas station on No. 5 Road in Richmond, and it was there that he bought the life-changing ticket and discovered his good fortune.

"I won two free tickets and then, on the last ticket, I won," he recalled. "I couldn't believe it."

To be sure, he had the cashier check the ticket, but his disbelief was outmatched by the man behind the counter.

"I showed the retailer... he scanned the ticket in the machine and saw that I won," Salmi continued. "He was more excited than I was!"

He might never fully grow accustomed to the feeling of winning, but regardless, the winner began the process of claiming the prize he couldn't believe he won by calling the Lottery.

"It happened to me? Really?" Salmi quipped. He reached out to his closest friend to share the news, but even they thought he was joking.

At the top of his to-do list is a celebratory dinner with his Vancouver friends and family — his treat of course —  followed by a trip to visit family overseas. The best part about it? Not having to worry about money troubles.

"I wake up feeling free," the winner said. "It will help me help my family."

The Lottery's $5 "Set for Life" scratch-off game offers 12 top prizes of $1,000 a week for 25 years, or a lump sum payment of $675,000. The game also features second-tier prizes of $100,000 and third-tier prizes of $20,000. According to the Lottery, the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.75.

Lottery Post Staff

Pick3master3838
California
United States
And in Canada, you get to keep the whole thing, no taxes taken out. That's the way it should be here in America.

    rdgrnr
    Grand High Exalted Mystic Ruler
    And in Canada, you get to keep the whole thing, no taxes taken out. That's the way it should be here in America.

    Yeah but all the wimmins got hairy legs up there.

    So, we're still better off here.

      Cassie8620
      California
      United States
      And in Canada, you get to keep the whole thing, no taxes taken out. That's the way it should be here in America.

      Sad, America and the whole T.A.T(take out tax) stuff, yep.

      CANADA is totally awesome, imo for many reasons.Cheers

      This is 1 of em.

       

      Great job, sir. Congrats to him, so nice to read.

       

      Money   $$$  IS the #1 for so many of us, in life, many,Yes Nod so i am always happy when i see others win, nevertheless, and good luck to you too

      Pick 3 Master 3838.

        rdgrnr
        Grand High Exalted Mystic Ruler
        Sad, America and the whole T.A.T(take out tax) stuff, yep.

        CANADA is totally awesome, imo for many reasons.Cheers

        This is 1 of em.

         

        Great job, sir. Congrats to him, so nice to read.

         

        Money   $$$  IS the #1 for so many of us, in life, many,Yes Nod so i am always happy when i see others win, nevertheless, and good luck to you too

        Pick 3 Master 3838.

        I wouldn't consider any country "awesome" that has an annual mass slaughter of baby seals by clubbing them to death on the ice floes in full sight of their mothers. Just my opinion. Then of course you have the whole Justin Trudeau thing. Pretty far from awesome I'd say. You may well consider Canada awesome if you live in California though, I can understand that. Anywhere would be considered awesome compared to California nowadays. 


                                                                                                                                     

         

         

         

         

                                                                                                           

          sdw1000
          SC
          United States
          I know. I wouldn't wanna call a country "awesome" if they had mass slaughter of human babies to pulling them out of the womb with a vacuum cleaner. Just my opinion. Justin Trudeau does suck. Along with Brandon. Opps....this was suppose to be about the lottery! lol

            rcbbuckeye
            Texas
            United States
            What caught my eye was that the ticket costs $5.

            A $5 ticket that has a top prize of $25,000 a year for 25 years, or lump sum of $675,000.

            That's a pretty good buy for a lottery ticket with that payout.

              Petrust99
              New Member

              United States
              Right ! Jackpot in Canada ,Europe are lump sum,no tax,you get what you see.In here US,300M jackpot,,how much are you going to get? Less than half  that amount.So I can say 150M Euro millions  jackpot still bigger than 300M Powerball  or Mega Millions  jackpots.

                kao1632
                New Zealand
                Right ! Jackpot in Canada ,Europe are lump sum,no tax,you get what you see.In here US,300M jackpot,,how much are you going to get? Less than half  that amount.So I can say 150M Euro millions  jackpot still bigger than 300M Powerball  or Mega Millions  jackpots.

                Current Powerball jackpot is US$291m or cash of US$213m

                A non-resident alien (assuming that they aren't hit with state tax) get's 70% of the $213m (~US$149.1m) (only have to pay federal 30% withholding tax. US tax payers will get hit with about 37.5% federal, plus state tax in some states.. maybe totalling over 45% leaving 65% or ~$138.45m.. ~47.6% of jackpot)

                meanwhile, just this Tuesday, (7th December 2021) someone (well, a single ticket) won € 143,000,000.00 (About US$ 161,404,100.00) cash in hand... in euromillions.. that would require a powerball jackpot of around US$340m

                   
                  Page 1 of 1