Canadian man is "Set for Life" after winning $1,000 a week for 25 years

Cashier was more excited than the winner himself

By Kate Northrop

RICHMOND, Canada — One lucky Canadian lottery player is set for life after switching out his usual games for a new lottery ticket, earning him a top prize of $1,000 a week for 25 years.

Mustapha Salmi, of Vancouver, Canada, won't have to worry about his finances anytime soon after winning $1,000 a week for the next 25 years on a scratch-off ticket he hadn't played before.

"I usually play Crossword or Bingo scratch tickets," Salmi told the British Columbia Lottery. "I saw that they had a new "Set for Life" ticket, so I bought it."

Salmi is a regular customer at the Super Save gas station on No. 5 Road in Richmond, and it was there that he bought the life-changing ticket and discovered his good fortune.

"I won two free tickets and then, on the last ticket, I won," he recalled. "I couldn't believe it."

To be sure, he had the cashier check the ticket, but his disbelief was outmatched by the man behind the counter.

"I showed the retailer... he scanned the ticket in the machine and saw that I won," Salmi continued. "He was more excited than I was!"

He might never fully grow accustomed to the feeling of winning, but regardless, the winner began the process of claiming the prize he couldn't believe he won by calling the Lottery.

"It happened to me? Really?" Salmi quipped. He reached out to his closest friend to share the news, but even they thought he was joking.

At the top of his to-do list is a celebratory dinner with his Vancouver friends and family — his treat of course — followed by a trip to visit family overseas. The best part about it? Not having to worry about money troubles.

"I wake up feeling free," the winner said. "It will help me help my family."

The Lottery's $5 "Set for Life" scratch-off game offers 12 top prizes of $1,000 a week for 25 years, or a lump sum payment of $675,000. The game also features second-tier prizes of $100,000 and third-tier prizes of $20,000. According to the Lottery, the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.75.