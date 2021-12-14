Washington man finds winning lottery ticket worth $2 million in his car window

Unsuspecting winner finds the right kind of ticket sitting on his dashboard

By Kate Northrop

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — While many loathe the thought of discovering a ticket sitting on the car windshield, a forgotten lottery ticket worth $2 million sitting on his dashboard turned out to be an early holiday present for one Washington man.

A winning lottery ticket worth $2 million went unnoticed for a month as it sat undisturbed on a Granite Falls man's dashboard until he decided to clean out his car.

The unsuspecting lottery player bought a Powerball ticket on Sat., Nov. 6 for that night's drawing from the IGA grocery store on Granite Avenue in Granite Falls. He put it on his car's dashboard, where it would sit for an entire month.

Then, the anonymous winner decided that now was as good of a time as ever to clean out the car. The ticket must have been kept hidden by the "junk" apparently collecting on his dashboard, which he had begun to toss out.

Thankfully, the ticket did not find its way into the trash bin, rather it was discovered to be a big winner. And while the ticket did not match all six numbers — 8, 30, 48, 57, 64 and Powerball 9 — to win the $143.7 million jackpot, it did earn him a nice $2 million prize.

According to the Washington Lottery, he shared the news with his father first before visiting the Lottery's Everett regional office to claim his prize. With the winnings, he plans to invest in a couple of rental properties.