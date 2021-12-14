 
Washington man finds winning lottery ticket worth $2 million in his car window

Dec 14, 2021, 1:57 pm

Unsuspecting winner finds the right kind of ticket sitting on his dashboard

By Kate Northrop

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — While many loathe the thought of discovering a ticket sitting on the car windshield, a forgotten lottery ticket worth $2 million sitting on his dashboard turned out to be an early holiday present for one Washington man.

A winning lottery ticket worth $2 million went unnoticed for a month as it sat undisturbed on a Granite Falls man's dashboard until he decided to clean out his car.

The unsuspecting lottery player bought a Powerball ticket on Sat., Nov. 6 for that night's drawing from the IGA grocery store on Granite Avenue in Granite Falls. He put it on his car's dashboard, where it would sit for an entire month.

Then, the anonymous winner decided that now was as good of a time as ever to clean out the car. The ticket must have been kept hidden by the "junk" apparently collecting on his dashboard, which he had begun to toss out.

Thankfully, the ticket did not find its way into the trash bin, rather it was discovered to be a big winner. And while the ticket did not match all six numbers — 8, 30, 48, 57, 64 and Powerball 9 — to win the $143.7 million jackpot, it did earn him a nice $2 million prize.

According to the Washington Lottery, he shared the news with his father first before visiting the Lottery's Everett regional office to claim his prize. With the winnings, he plans to invest in a couple of rental properties.

haymaker
I think the "junk" protected the ticket. I left a loser tic on my dash just to see what the sun would do to it.

It was unreadable in about ten days.

    TheMeatman2005
    I think the "junk" protected the ticket. I left a loser tic on my dash just to see what the sun would do to it.

    It was unreadable in about ten days.

    I Agree! Lottery tickets are printed on laser paper. So, if it had been exposed to direct sunlight for any amount of time, it would have been worthless "junk" also.

    One man's junk is another man's treasure!

      Tony Numbers
      Now you see the high number of winning tickets that go unclaimed.

        weshar75
        I am hoping for a $2 million winner myself on Wednesday night!-weshar75

          MrLotto$
          People always make up stories when they win... and people believe it... when i win i can't wait to make up a nice storie..

            rdgrnr
            People always make up stories when they win... and people believe it... when i win i can't wait to make up a nice storie..

            Check with Todd. He can make up a good one for ya.

            He once regaled us with a tale of the utter horror of being struck by lightning at the same moment you're being bitten by a shark. That one still cracks me up.

              Todd
              Check with Todd. He can make up a good one for ya.

              He once regaled us with a tale of the utter horror of being struck by lightning at the same moment you're being bitten by a shark. That one still cracks me up.

                Original Bey
                Green laugh

                  hlamb
                  The same thing I was thinking. Each time there this dramatic story. Geesh!

                    ekem6078
                    What is it with these stories. Seem like every big winner

                    either finds a winning ticket, what they had purchased and threw

                    away or finds one someone else threw away. 

                    Im going to buy my next one and just keep it laying around, for months before I check it out, see if that will flow 💰 to me. 

                    LOL

                      rdgrnr
                      Whoa! I guess I missed a lot over the last 7 years!

                      I take a short break, come back, and Todd's a dadgum movie star!

                         
