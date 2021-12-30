Worried she might lose it, North Carolina woman tapes $100,000 winning lottery ticket to her leg

Put your winning tickets in a safe place!

By Kate Northrop

LAKE TOXAWAY, N.C. — A North Carolina Lottery player won $100,000 from a scratch-off and thought to put her winning ticket in the most secure spot imaginable — taped onto her leg.

Pamela Lunsford of Rosman was elated to find out that her scratch-off lottery ticket was worth a $100,000 prize but was even more worried about the prospect of misplacing it. So, she taped it to her leg.

"I can lose a purse or a book bag, but I can't lose my leg," Lunsford reasoned.

The winning ticket was one of three that she purchased at the Lake Toxaway Trading Post on Rosman Highway in Lake Toxaway, and surprisingly, all three of them were winners. Her first ticket won her $100 while the second ticket was worth $30, but it was the third lottery ticket that warranted a creative spot for safekeeping.

In theory, taping the ticket to her leg would be safer than trying to kneecap a thief.

"I was really excited that I won $130," the winner told the Lottery. "When I realized that I won on the last ticket, I started shaking. I was in total shock."

The ticket garnering the largest prize was from the $20 "Winter Winnings" instant game, a circular card resembling a wreath. It cost an arm and a leg, but boy did it pay off nicely.

With the most lucrative lottery ticket safely in her possession, she legged the ticket over to Lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Tuesday to collect her prize. She brought home $70,756 after federal and state taxes.

"Something like this, it's life-changing for me," the 60-year-old said.

Right after discovering her win, Lunsford remarked that she treated her kids to a nice dinner of crab legs in Asheville.

Lunsford claimed the last of the two second-tier prizes of $100,000 available in the "Winter Winnings" game, which launched in November. There are two out of four top prizes of $1 million left and eight out of 20 third-tier prizes of $10,000 remaining in the game.