New York man wins second $10 million lottery prize in three years

He hasn't finished spending his first prize

By Kate Northrop

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Talk about luck — a New York man just won his second top prize worth $10 million in three years.

In 2019, Juan Hernandez claimed a $10 million top prize from a New York Lottery instant game called "$350,000,000 Cash Spectacular."

"I'm still trying to spend the $10 [million] I won in '19," he remarked.

Just three years later, he's at the lottery office claiming yet another top prize of $10 million, this time from the $30 "$10,000,000 Deluxe" scratch-off game.

The Uniondale resident got his second stroke of luck at the Stop & Shop supermarket on Fulton Avenue in Hempstead and chose to receive his most recent prize as a lump sum payment of $6,510,000 after taxes.

Luck must come in twos for Hernandez, who not only won his second $10 million prize, but took home the game's second top prize out of the five available. Now, there are three top prizes remaining in the game, as well as five out of ten second-tier prizes of $100,000 and 44 out of 60 third-tier prizes of $10,000.

The odds of winning the top prize in the "$10,000,000 Deluxe" game are 1 in 3,521,600.

(Click to display full-size in gallery) Juan Hernandez just claimed his second top prize worth $10 million in three years.

Thanks to multiple Lottery Post readers for the tip.