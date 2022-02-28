 
New York man wins second $10 million lottery prize in three years

Feb 28, 2022, 6:32 am

He hasn't finished spending his first prize

By Kate Northrop

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Talk about luck — a New York man just won his second top prize worth $10 million in three years.

In 2019, Juan Hernandez claimed a $10 million top prize from a New York Lottery instant game called "$350,000,000 Cash Spectacular."

"I'm still trying to spend the $10 [million] I won in '19," he remarked.

Just three years later, he's at the lottery office claiming yet another top prize of $10 million, this time from the $30 "$10,000,000 Deluxe" scratch-off game.

The Uniondale resident got his second stroke of luck at the Stop & Shop supermarket on Fulton Avenue in Hempstead and chose to receive his most recent prize as a lump sum payment of $6,510,000 after taxes.

Luck must come in twos for Hernandez, who not only won his second $10 million prize, but took home the game's second top prize out of the five available. Now, there are three top prizes remaining in the game, as well as five out of ten second-tier prizes of $100,000 and 44 out of 60 third-tier prizes of $10,000.

The odds of winning the top prize in the "$10,000,000 Deluxe" game are 1 in 3,521,600.

Thanks to multiple Lottery Post readers for the tip.

Lottery Post Staff

Not sure what to call Juan....Lucky for Life or Set for Life?    Some folks seems to have the Midas touch when it comes to the lottery.

 

This morning the lottery machine ran out of paper as the Cinnabon lady Trish nd I play the lottery.  Employees aren't allowed to play,so she got the PB ticket and forced to buy two losing scratch tickets..  Off to other store and dog went BS crazy as they give her chicken later in the day. So had to bring her in to prove there was no chicken @ that hour.  Bought two $5 Cashball 225 tickets, one for Trish other for me.   While there I noticed a $10 PB but they couldn't sell it until 0600---stupid store policy.  Then back to Pilot to give Trish her CB 225 ticket and showed her the $10 PB ticket.   Sorry for the rant, but am feeling a win.

    Party Congrats to the Two Time Winner! Party

      They couldn't get an interview with the winner, so the media had to rely on here say from the store owner and customers.Those who knew Hernandez said prior to the win, he was spending thousands on scratch offs. Which kinda contradicts the line of " I didn't spend any of the prize yet"

        Why does it seem that a large percentage of top prizes come from the same area? Are they randomizing the distribution process? Sure they cover the tickets with vinyl, the tickets are tracked via barcode, but I don't think they're mixing them up thoroughly. There is something routine about the distribution process that continueously steers the top prizes to the same areas.

          Probably a filthy cheat, he should be investigated.

            Great story, congrats Juan enjoy every minute.Party

