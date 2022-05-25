Audit opens up conversation about possible collusion between Maryland lottery players and vendors

Report reveals lack of investigative procedures for high-winning individuals

By Kate Northrop

A report conducted by the Office of Legislative Audits in 2022 revealed security concerns that suggest possible collusion between lottery winners and vendors in the state of Maryland.

The report, published and viewable online by the Maryland Department of Legislative Services, reviews a fiscal compliance audit of the State Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (SLGCA) between Jan. 3, 2017 and Oct. 15, 2020.

According to the Department, the evaluation committees found that "SLGCA had not established procedures to identify and investigate individuals who won multiple high-dollar lottery prizes (in some cases 200 or more times in a year) to identify patterns of potential collusion between players and lottery related vendors or officials."

The SLGCA is responsible for overseeing the state's lottery games and casinos, important for generating revenue for the state's multiple funds and other agencies. By extension, the SLGCA is in charge of marketing and developing lottery games, as well as regulating the ongoing operations of the state's video lottery terminals and table games.

SLGCA records show that 362 individuals won high-dollar prizes 20 or more times during the 2020 calendar year. Of these individuals, eight of them won high-dollar prizes 200 or more times, totaling over $4.46 million in winnings alone. Two of these players won the Multi-Match game a combined 439 times for $919,300 in winnings, six players won Racetrax 1,247 times for $1.7 million, and five won the Pick 4 game 505 times for $1.6 million. One individual also won the Pick 4 top prize of $5,000 79 times.

The prizes won by all 362 individuals totals $31.31 million paid out in 2020.

"Based on available information, we could not readily determine whether any of the winnings cited here were not legitimate, and data relating to the total number of times these individuals played a lottery game and the extent of any losses they may have incurred was not available," the report says. "However, considering the high rates of winnings noted, SLGCA should review patterns of winning tickets to identify where they were sold and redeemed, and attempt to identify relationships between winners and other high quantity winners, lottery retailers, and SLGCA or SLGCA vendor employees."

To mitigate the risk of possible collusion, the evaluation committee urged SLGCA to implement procedures for "routinely identifying and investigating unusually high winning rates by individual players" that may affect the legitimacy of winnings.

Additionally, the report found evidence of nepotism within the SLGCA, where a management employee approved a nearly $5,000 salary increases for an immediate family member employed at SLCGA in May 2019. According to the report, the management employee was not the employee's supervisor, and there was no documentation justifying the pay increase.

In another instance, an SLGCA employee directly supervised a family member also employed at SLGCA between April 2015 and February 2021. Between 2016 and 2020, the supervisor approved $7,670 in overtime earnings, 27 days of administrative leave, and 35 days of sick leave, and granted a promotion and two raises that resulted in a salary increase of nearly $6,000. SLGCA management changed the employee's supervisor and contacted the State Ethics Commission "for advice and counsel" upon learning about the situation.

Maryland prohibits an employee from using their position for their own personal or the gain of another person, especially if there is an observable interest in the matter from an employee or qualifying relative.

In response to the findings, the committee recommended that the SLGCA refers future salary approval issues to the State Ethics Commission and take appropriate action based on their direction.