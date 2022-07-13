Michigan lottery club claims $1.85 million Lotto 47 jackpot after playing together for 20 years

Lottery crew finally lands a big prize

By Kate Northrop

ORTONVILLE, Mich. — A lottery club finally got their windfall after playing together for 20 years, taking home a $1.85 million Michigan Lottery Lotto 47 jackpot.

It's been a long ride for the Lunch Bunch Crew lottery club, but a sweet one nonetheless, after they finally scooped up a Lotto 47 jackpot worth $1.85 million.

"A co-worker and I started a lottery club about 20 years ago," the club's representative told the Lottery. "There are currently five of us in the club, and we take turns purchasing a ticket each week."

The Genessee County lottery club members, who opted to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at Tom's Market on South Street in Ortonville. They beat the odds of 1 in 10,737,573 and matched all six numbers from the drawing on June 18: 2, 4, 6, 17, 31, and 36.

The winning ticket was an Easy Pick (Quick Pick), shown in the photo below.

"One day at work, a few of us saw an article about a winning Lotto 47 ticket that was sold in Ortonville and remembered we had never checked our ticket," the representative continued. "We texted the club member who had purchased it asking where she purchased the ticket and if she had checked it yet. When we got a reply from her saying she had not checked it, but purchased it at Tom's Market, we knew right away. We started jumping and shouting with joy!"

When the crew visited Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim their long-awaited prize, they chose to receive it as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.2 million.

"We are still in shock!" another club member said. "Winning is life-changing for all of us."

Lotto 47 drawings take place Wednesdays and Saturdays at 7:29 pm EST. Players pick six numbers between 1 and 47 at $1 per play. Tickets may be purchased at a retailer or online until 7:08 pm EST on the day of the drawing.