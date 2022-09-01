Tennessee man wins $4 million from second chance lottery drawing after years of entries

Sep 1, 2022, 6:52 pm (1 comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Non-winning ticket was a winner after all

By Kate Northrop

A Tennessee man's luck did not run out when his lottery ticket did not turn out to be a winner, rather it had only just begun when it won a $4 million second-chance prize.

It's not every day that a second-chance drawing happens, and one player is glad his effort paid off after years of entering non-winning tickets.

"I've entered tickets over the years, and I can't believe I actually won," the winner told the Tennessee Lottery.

In fact, he was astounded when Lottery President and CEO Rebecca Paul reached out to notify him of the win.

"You've sure made my day," the player said to her calmly.

"I think I've made your year!" she laughed.

Lottery winners in Tennessee cannot claim prizes anonymously. However upon request by the winner, the Tennessee Lottery has provided only minimal information about the winner. Lottery Post also respects the winner's privacy and will not pursue their identity further.

The winner, who resides in west Tennessee and has retired from working in Tunica, brought his wife and son along to collect his prize at Lottery headquarters in Nashville, where he was met with warm congratulations from Lottery staff.

He was also one of 11 winners from the Play It Again! (PIA) drawing, which awards prizes ranging from $100 to $4 million, according to the Lottery. Overall, the 11 players took home a total of $4.4 million in winnings.

Players can enter non-winning instant tickets into second-chance drawings with a VIP rewards account on the Tennessee Lottery's website.