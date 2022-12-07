Iowa Lottery to shorten prize claim periods for multi-state games

Dec 7, 2022, 7:27 pm (Post a comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Board votes to allow shorter prize-claim deadline

By Kate Northrop

The Iowa Lottery Board voted last Tuesday to reduce the prize-claim period for four multi-state games in the state.

Lottery players in Iowa will have a shorter amount of time to claim prizes for some of the games offered by the Iowa Lottery.

Currently, the Iowa Lottery allows prize winners to claim their winnings within 365 days from the date of the drawing. Soon, that time window will be reduced to 180 days from the date of the drawing for Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, and Lotto America.

The Lottery Board voted unanimously to enact the change, but it will not take effect "for some months," the Lottery said. Before the adjustment, the Lottery must complete testing on its statewide gaming system. As of now, the new claims deadline is expected to go into effect in the first quarter of 2023.

"The change has no monetary benefit to the Iowa Lottery," the Lottery said in a press release yesterday. "Under state law, the money from prizes that expire in Iowa without being claimed will continue to go back to players through the lottery's prize pools for future games and promotions."

In the past three years, the annual total amount of unclaimed, expired prizes ranged between $1.3 million and $1.7 million.

Part of the motivation for the change was fueled by an internal study conducted by the Lottery on a sampling of recent drawings for the four aforementioned multi-state games, which found that a "vast majority" of claims occurred within a six-month period. Less than 3 percent of prizes from those drawings were claimed after 180 days, their research revealed.

There are currently 14 states, including Iowa, that abide by a 365-day claims period, whereas 33 other state lotteries require prizes to be claimed within 180 days or six months (182 days).

Another reason for the change was that players might unintentionally throw away, damage, or lose a ticket as more time goes on.

"Time also is an important consideration from a security perspective," the Lottery explained. "As time passes, it becomes more difficult for those involved to accurately recall the details of a ticket purchase and provide that information to the Iowa Lottery for verification purposes."

The claim period for other games, such as in-state games like Pick 3 and Pick 4, scratch-off tickets, pull-tab games, and InstaPlay will remain unchanged at 90 days from the date of the drawing.