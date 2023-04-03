Sports betting legalized in Kentucky

Apr 3, 2023, 12:30 pm (Post a comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Kentucky becomes 38th state to legalize sports betting

By Kate Northrop

A bill supporting legalized sports betting in Kentucky has passed and is estimated to generate an additional $23 million in revenue for the state per year.

As of Friday, sports betting is set to have an official spot among legal gaming avenues in the state of Kentucky.

The new law is expected to add to the state's economic momentum, boost tourism, and keep more gambling revenue in Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear signed House Bill 551 on Friday, which legalizes sports betting in the state.

"Now, after years of urging action, sports betting is legal in Kentucky. We finally did it!" Beshear remarked. "Today's result shows that hard work pays off. Kentuckians will soon be able to place their bets here, and for the first time, we are going to keep those dollars here to support our economy and communities."

The law goes into effect in late June, making Kentucky the 38th state to legalize sports betting.

Officials estimate that the newly legalized mode of gaming will generate a revenue increase of $23 million a year from tax and licensing fees once the change is fully implemented, which will largely contribute to the Kentucky permanent pension fund. In addition, 2.5% will go toward the gambling assistance account to combat problem gambling and addiction.

Kentucky's horse racing tracks will be able to apply for a license to operate as a sports betting facility for a $500,000 upfront fee and an annual renewal fee of $50,000. The tracks themselves will also be allowed to contract up to three service providers for sports wagering services or via online and mobile apps. Those contracted service providers will have to pay a one-time $50,000 fee for the license to operate at the track and then $10,000 to renew it each year.

However, opponents of the bill labeled sports betting as a detrimental form of gambling that has the potential to do more harm than good.

"There will be people hurt by this," Senator Whitney Westerfield said of the bill. "There will be people who can't afford to bet, who will bet anyway."

Supporters of the change pointed toward sports betting as a realistic path of progression for the state on account of its many horse tracks and ingrained culture of horseracing.

"I have zero doubt that sports betting will be a natural fit for a state that has made betting on horses its calling card for nearly 150 years," State Representative and primary co-sponsor of the bill Alan Gentry said. "I have been proud to collaborate with and advocate for this legislation with State Representative Michael Meredith, the current bill's sponsor, and former State Representative Adam Koenig, who sponsored previous versions. It took a lot of work to get to this point, but it was worth it."

Churchill Downs Inc., the owner of Ellis Park Racetrack, said that it is looking forward to the launch of legalized sports betting.

"Churchill Downs Incorporated is excited to bring our experience operating brick and mortar sports wagering venues to our home state of Kentucky," a company statement reads. "All of our [Historical Horse Racing] facilities throughout the state were designed with this possibility in mind and will be ready to offer sports betting under the regulations and timing of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission."

Once the bill goes into effect and sports betting officially becomes legal, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC), the entity that will regulate sports betting in the state, will have about six months to "establish a fully functioning sports wagering system."

Senator Damon Thayer, a supporter of the bill, believes that this is a step forward worth celebrating.

"We love our sports in the commonwealth, and people want to be able to make the choice — of their own free will — to make a wager on a sports event, like almost all of our surrounding states," Thayer said. "This is a great day for the commonwealth and its people. Freedom won the day."