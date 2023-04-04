Pennsylvania skill games company to face off against casinos in PA Supreme Court

Apr 4, 2023, 2:44 pm (1 comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Legal battle over regulation of skill games goes to highest state court

By Kate Northrop

Six Pennsylvania casinos and a skill game manufacturer are taking their case to PA Supreme Court.

For years, skill game manufacturer Pace-O-Matic (POM) has operated in Pennsylvania while simultaneously defending its ability to operate legally in the state.

POM will face off against six Pennsylvania-based casinos in POM of Pennsylvania v. Department of Revenue, in which the highest court in the state will rule on the legality of skill games in Pennsylvania.

Six Pennsylvania casinos, represented by Lamb McErlane, are teaming up with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) and the Department of Revenue to oppose POM in the case. Since the case has reached the highest court in the state, this will be the last opportunity for the PGCB and the Department of Revenue to win.

McErlane's managing partner, Joel Frank, said he is "pleased that the issue has now reached the state's highest court," adding that "it's a widespread issue because [skill game machines are] popping up everywhere."

The reason why it is in the PGCB's best interest to beat POM is because skill games are considered unregulated competitors in the gaming industry, either detracting from lottery- or casino-based revenue or producing revenue that may otherwise be controlled by the state.

In November 2021, the PGCB had also given two Pennsylvania casinos approval to remove several slot machines from the floor because the proliferation of skill games across the state were eating into slot machine revenue and reducing the need for slots.

"The board believes the Gaming Act was meant to establish the law of the Commonwealth relative to all slot machine gaming, authorizing it at certain locations and on approved machines, while disallowing it everywhere, and on everything else," Chief Counsel for the PGCB Stephen Cook said in an email to PlayPennsylvania.

The last time the PGCB went up against POM was a month ago, when a court order determined that the state had wrongfully seized POM's machinery on the grounds that "the devices at issue are legal games of skill," and that the state had "failed to establish that the devices, as designed, are games of chance."

There have been multiple documented incidents in which the state had seized POM skill game property, including a time in May 2022 that saw five devices, 30 weekly accounting documents, a D-Link router box, a NetGear router box, and $5,000 removed from POM's possession. Although the state did not admit to any "wrongdoing," they returned all seized items to POM in every case.

"Every time the legality of our skill games has been called into question, the legal status of our games has been upheld by the judiciary," POM spokesperson Mike Barley said after last month's court order in favor of POM was issued. "Pace-O-Matic stands out among our competitors as the active and driving force seeking additional regulation and taxation. We remain steadfast in our commitment to working with the state General Assembly and asking for legislation providing additional regulation and increased tax money for the state."