Pennsylvania single mother awarded $1 million scratch-off lottery prize

By Kate Northrop

LATROBE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded a single mother a commemorative check for $1 million last week after she won the top prize from a scratch-off game.

Diane Babbin, of Westmoreland County, won a top prize worth $1 million from an instant game and was treated to a commemorative ceremony by the Pennsylvania Lottery at the retailer she bought the winning ticket from.

On Fri., April 28, 2023, Babbin's son was sick with a fever. She asked her mother to go to the grocery store to buy a thermometer and a scratch-off ticket on her behalf.

Babbin's mother drove to the SHOP 'n SAVE on Dailey Avenue in Latrobe and purchased a ticket from the $20 "Millionaire Maker" game.

"Me and my mom always play scratch-offs together," Babbin told the Lottery. "My mom ended up scratching the ticket in the car and called me saying, 'You have to come get me. I can't drive home.' I said, 'What's wrong?' She's a senior, and she was in shock!"

Over the phone, Babbin came to the realization that she won $1 million in the lottery.

"My mom apologized that she scratched the ticket without me because we usually scratch them together," she continued. "When I got there, I asked her about the thermometer, and she was in such shock that she forgot to buy it!"

On Wednesday, Babbin received a warm reception from Lottery officials, who presented her with a check at the SHOP 'n SAVE that sold her the winning ticket. The retailer also receives a $5,000 bonus for selling it.

Babbin explained that she works as a certified nursing assistant and lives with her parents so she can help take care of them, and they can help take care of her two children.

"I'm a single mom, so I wouldn't be able to give my kids the life they have without the help from my parents," the winner continued. "My daughter is going to college in the fall, and my son is in high school. He's very active, including being part of the tennis team, bowling team, and in the choir."

While it's to be seen how exactly the prize money will be spent or saved, it will definitely provide them with a more secure living situation.

"We've talked a lot about what we'll do with the prize," Babbin said. "For now, it just means less worries, but maybe we'll buy a home. We're renting now."

"Diane's story is one of perseverance and strength, especially coming off the heels of Mother's Day," Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko remarked. "We're glad that despite her busy life, she can find some entertainment by playing our Scratch-Offs. I'd also like to note that May is Older Americans Month, and players like Diane are helping the Lottery generate proceeds for vital programs seniors rely on every day, like transportation, property tax and rent rebates, free meals and more."

There are currently two more top prizes of $1 million remaining in the $20 "Millionaire Maker" game, which launched in February. There are also two second-tier prizes of $100,000 and eight third-tier prizes of $10,000 left to claim.

You can't win it if you aren't in it!" quipped Babbin.