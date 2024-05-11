Virginia Lottery retailers escalate boycott, halt ALL lottery ticket sales until further notice

May 11, 2024, 8:03 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Virginians could have a tougher time buying lottery tickets

By Kate Northrop

Nearly a month after hundreds of Virginia Lottery retailers participated in a temporary boycott of ticket sales to protest the ban of skill games, many of those stores are now refusing to sell tickets altogether.

In protest of a recent amendment made to a bill that regulates the operation of skill games in the state, licensed Virginia Lottery retailers have taken last month's ticket sale boycott a step further and is halting all ticket sales until further notice.

Prior to the implementation of amendments to Senate Bill 212 on Oct. 13, 2023, skill game machines were a common sight in many convenience stores. Following the changes, which essentially function as an outright ban, these machines are essentially collecting dust in stores across the state of Virginia.

For many convenience stores, inflation, rising costs, and competition from nearby small businesses and big chain stores alike mean that lottery ticket sales are crucial to keep bringing customers in. The same can be said for skill games, several convenience store owners have said, and they make up a decent chunk of revenue that helps keep their doors open.

The amendments to the skill game regulation bill include a 35% tax rate for businesses that operate skill games — not that it matters. Since the bill also bans skill games within 35 miles of a casino or other gaming establishment, as well as gaming machines within a half-mile of any daycare, school, and place of worship, it is nearly impossible for any retailer in the entire state to even house an operational machine.

In response, about 500 brick-and-mortar retailers shut down their lottery terminals for one day to demonstrate "the economic impact that the closing of convenience stores will have on the Virginia Lottery and the tax revenue they generate."

It's not personal, Zahid Hussain, an owner of three gas station convenience stores in the Richmond area, told media interviewers last month. Stores are looking to grab the government's attention, and seeing how the Virginia Lottery is government-run, ticket sales became the target.

And now, retailers are taking it a step further.

On Thursday at 5:00 pm EST, convenience stores across the state shut down their lottery terminals altogether, ceasing the sale of all lottery tickets until further notice.

The Virginia Merchants and Amusement Coalition (VA MAC) called on "Governor Youngkin and members of the General Assembly to reverse the Governor's amendments and keep the original version of SB 212, the skill game regulation bill, in place" last month. This week, VA MAC President and owner of Hard Times Café Rich Kelly called on retailers to block all lottery ticket sales at least through Friday and into the weekend.

"This is about looking out for Virginia's small businesses who count on skill games to create local jobs, generate revenue, and support economic growth in our communities," Kelly said.

Munir Rassiwala, who owns nine convenience stores in Central Virginia, told ABC 8 that he had to remove between 50 and 60 skill game machines from his properties since the ban went into effect earlier this year.

"It's a big impact," he said in an interview. "Our sales have been down 20% with this inflation index that is going on. I'm at the verge of laying some people off because we had extra staff during when we had the skill games; we could afford that staff."

Rassiwala and other store owners expressed hope that the revenue loss incurred as a result of halting ticket sales will be enough to convince legislation to reconsider returning to the regulation bill as it was prior to the amendments.

According to Virginia Lottery sales data, Virginia Lottery retailers make up a little over half of all ticket sales, the other half being attributed to online sales. That comes to $2.42 billion in brick-and-mortar sales per year, meaning retailers sell on average $6.6 million in lottery tickets every day.

"By stopping Virginia Lottery sales, convenience store owners across the Commonwealth will show the economic impact that the closing of convenience stores will have on the Virginia Lottery and the tax revenue they generate," a VA MAC press release reads. "They will also show their continued support for legislative champions who continue to fight for small businesses."

It is unclear when these select retail locations will collectively decide to start offering the sale of tickets again. Virginia legislation budget talks are ongoing, with a vote for a new state budget planned for May 15.