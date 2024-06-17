Former Mississippi Lottery VP sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to embezzlement

Jun 17, 2024, 12:44 pm (2 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Embezzling funds from a state lottery is no joke

By Kate Northrop

A former Vice President at the Mississippi Lottery pleaded guilty to embezzlement of over $187,000 and was sentenced to 20 years in state custody.

On Thursday, the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor announced that a former Mississippi Lottery Vice President pleaded guilty to embezzlement.

According to State Auditor Shad White's press release, Hope Bishop, who served as the Vice President of Human Resources at the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, was accused of giving herself unauthorized raises.

She was arrested in November 2023 after Lottery staff discovered the embezzlement and reported it to the State Auditor's office when they were improving lottery operations. At the time of Bishop's arrest, she was served with a demand for $187,738.85, a repayment for what she stole.

The Lottery has since put additional controls into place to prevent embezzlement in the future, White said in his statement.

According to the State Auditor, Bishop had no access to the gaming side of lottery operations, so her actions did not affect the integrity of lottery games.

The maximum penalty former Lottery Vice President faced was up to 20 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.

Bishop was prosecuted by the Rankin County District Attorney's Office and pleaded guilty to embezzlement. She was sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. 15 of the 20 years are suspended, and she will serve five of the 20-year sentence on house arrest, followed by five years of supervised probation. She was also ordered to pay "fines, fees, and investigative costs."

"I'm thankful for the efforts of the investigators, prosecutors, and the Lottery Corporation for the joint work required to bring this case to a close," State Auditor White said in his press release.

An insurance policy covered Bishop's employment at the Lottery.