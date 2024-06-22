Illinois man honors late wife by playing her lottery numbers and wins $1 million Lotto prize

Jun 22, 2024, 8:33 am (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

Family celebrates numbers that are near and dear to them

By Kate Northrop

WADSWORTH, Ill. — An Illinois man who honored his late wife by playing her usual numbers in the Illinois Lottery won a $1 million Lotto prize by doing so.

The Illinois Lottery released a heartwarming announcement today about a father and his adult children splitting a $1 million prize after buying a Lotto ticket for the Mon., May 20 drawing using the late mother's favorite numbers.

"Our family likes to play the same numbers in various lottery games from time to time, and the numbers are very near and dear to our hearts," the daughter of the family told the Illinois Lottery. "Since our mom passed away, we include numbers related to her that hold significant meaning for all of us."

The family requested to remain anonymous, but they do let on that it was the father who simply could not contain his excitement when he revealed, or at least attempted to reveal, the million-dollar win to his children.

"I actually saw a news story that a ticket was won nearby," his daughter continued. "So when my dad called me that night and said 'I have big news — guess what?' I rained on his parade when I said, 'We won a million dollars?' He hadn't seen the article yet."

The winning ticket in the May 20 Lotto drawing was purchased at a BP gas station on Skokie Highway in Wadsworth, a town 45 miles north of Chicago. The retailer will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize, or $10,000.

The cost of the ticket was split by the father and his children. It held all the winning numbers in the drawing, which were 2, 8, 10, 18, 22, and 28, to win the $1 million prize.

"Everyone is really excited, but nobody is more excited than my dad!" the daughter remarked.

To play Lotto in Illinois, each play enters a player's numbers into three separate drawings: the progressive jackpot drawing, a Lotto Million 1 drawing, and a Lotto Million 2 drawing. The Lotto Million drawings both feature a $1 million top prize.

"My dad is convinced we will win one of those huge Mega Millions or Powerball jackpots next," the daughter laughed. "We play for fun! It's fun to think about who we'd share our prize money with, what causes we'd donate to, what we'd splurge on. There's no harm in dreaming... but it's even more fun when it becomes a reality."

Lotto drawings take place every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday at 9:20 pm CT. Tickets cost $2 each and are available for purchase at official licensed Lottery retailers, online, or in the Illinois Lottery app.

The Lotto jackpot currently stands at $5.15 million for the next drawing on Sat., June 22 at 9:20 pm CT.

All winning numbers, prizes, and odds are available on Lottery Post's Illinois Lottery Results page right after each drawing.