Illinois Lottery commemorates 50th anniversary

Did you know? Illinois was the first state to air a drawing live on television

By Kate Northrop

The Illinois Lottery is kicking off its 50th anniversary celebration with new promotions, sweepstakes, and events for players across the state to enjoy.

In July, the Illinois Lottery is celebrating its 50th year in operation by offering Illinois players several new ways to participate in games and more chances to win prizes.

"The Illinois Lottery started our journey back in July of 1974 and was the first state to air a drawing live on television," Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said in a press release. "When we look back on all these years, there is so much nostalgia, excitement, and history to be proud of. Our rich history is what made the Illinois Lottery what it is today, and we continue to strive to make a difference in local communities across the state of Illinois."

One of the first ways the Lottery is commemorating its 50-year history is through a second-chance promotion that keeps the number "50" in mind. Similar to how the Maine Lottery is celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Illinois Lottery is running the "Celebration 2nd Chance Promotion" that will draw fifty $500 weekly prizes for 15 weeks, as well as five $50,000 prizes and one $500,000 prize in a final drawing.

Players can pick up any of the Lottery's new scratch-off tickets from its "Celebration" series, which features tickets at price points ranging from $2 to $20, and enter non-winning tickets from these eligible games for entries in the promotion.

The final weekly drawing will occur on Tues., Aug. 27, 2024, and the drawing for the final $50,000 and $500,000 prizes will take place on Tues., Sept. 3, 2024.

The top prize for the $2 price point ticket in the "Celebration" family of games is $50,000, while the top prize for the $20 price point ticket is $2 million.

The "Get in the Groove Sweepstakes" is also live, running until Sept. 30, 2024. Players who enter online have a chance to win one of several gift cards or free scratch-off tickets. In total, five winners will be awarded a $500 gift card, five winners a $50 gift card plus $37 worth of scratch-off tickets, and five winners $37 worth of scratch-off tickets.

Lastly, players can be on the lookout for an in-person event nearby during the Lottery's retail tour. Running now through the end of August, the Lottery will be visiting select retail locations to host events, run fun games and experiences, and offer chances to win prizes. Players can visit the Illinois Lottery website for a full list of dates and participating retailers.

Since 1985, the Lottery has generated over $24 billion for the Common School Fund to assist public education.

Since 2006, the Illinois Lottery has also launched specialty scratch-off tickets where 100% of the profits fund good causes in the state, such as the United Negro College Fund, Illinois DREAM Fund, Alzheimer's Association, and Special Olympics. These tickets also benefit organizations fighting breast cancer, HIV and AIDS, and homelessness. Sales for these games have produced more than $92 million in funding for these causes.

"These past 50 years have been all about making a difference to our players, retailers, and the communities we serve, so we thank them for playing, sharing, and experiencing amazing and impactful moments together," Mays said.