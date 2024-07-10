Canadian man will never work again after winning $66 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

Jul 10, 2024, 8:07 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Winner splurges on new cars, eyes up new home, and tells boss to kick rocks

Includes video report

By Kate Northrop

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Canadian man declared that he will never work again after scooping a $66 million (US$48.4 million) Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot, the largest Lotto 6/49 prize ever won in Western Canada.

Upon claiming his record-breaking $66 million Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot, one Canadian lottery player has announced that he is retiring for good and looks forward to enjoying life.

James Jutzi, 64, didn't think much of the $2 prize he won on a Lotto Max ticket, but little did he know that one small $2 would turn into something so life-altering.

Using the $2 he won from his Lotto Max ticket, he bought four Lotto 6/49 tickets for the June 15, 2024 drawing.

The first two tickets he checked after the drawing didn't win anything. The third ticket won $10.

"I believe in God, and God showed me, not in one dream, but in a series of dreams that I won the lottery... four nights in a row," Jutzi said at a press conference. "I had these dreams back in 1986. I didn't know how much I was going to win or when I was going to win, but I knew I was going to win because God never lies."

In addition to the six Classic Draw numbers on a Lotto 6/49 ticket, each play contains a unique 10-digit Gold Ball draw number. Whether the Gold Ball jackpot is won is determined by a 30-ball drawing that contains 29 white balls and 1 Gold Ball.

If a white ball is drawn, a $1 million prize is won. That ball is removed from the pool, and the Gold Ball jackpot increases by $2 million from a starting jackpot of $10 million. Drawings are conducted and the jackpot continues to climb towards the maximum amount of $68 million until the Gold Ball is drawn.

Across all tickets purchased across Canada for the June 15 drawing, Jutzi's ticket held the unique winning number combination for the Gold Ball draw: 25057749-01.

Many lottery winners immediately phone up their loved ones or close friends to share the good news. The first person Jutzi called? His boss.

"He thought I was lying," Jutzi laughed. "He asked if I could come into work. I said, 'No!'"

There was no hesitation in his decision to quit his job. Prior to the win, Jutzi had known a lifetime of hard work.

"I've been working as a handyman since I was a kid," Jutzi told the Western Canada Lottery. "When I found out I'd won, I said, 'That's it! No more work!'"

The next thing Jutzi did was take his ticket to the retailer he frequents to check it in-store.

"I always go to the same place, and they know me by name now," the winner explained. "When the win came up, it was a lot of zeroes and I had to really look. I went right up to the counter and the cashier's eyes went so wide. His eyes almost popped out of his head. He was more surprised than me!"

The Calgary resident said he is ready to put working behind him and enjoy the rest of his life in relaxation.

"It's a lot to digest, but I know I deserve a vacation, and I'm so excited," he said in a press release.

He has already made a big purchase with the winnings, but it isn't for himself.

"I'm going to give my mom a bunch of money so she can help my family out," he elaborated at a press conference. "I haven't seen them in 20 years."

He bought his mother a new Escalade and a condo.

"I also heard Cadillac is making a truck that I may have my eye on!" he continued.

The next item on his to-do list is buying some property close to home, perhaps "a condo or maybe a mansion outside of town somewhere." He also expressed no interest in leaving the country and instead proposed an idea involving a coast-to-coast tour of Canada, but before he indulges in any personal trips, he emphasized, his "family comes first."

"I'm originally from Ontario," Jutzi said. "But I consider myself an Albertan, and I love this province."

Jutzi purchased his Gold Ball jackpot-winning ticket at the 7-Eleven on 32 Avenue NE in Calgary. The only time the Gold Ball jackpot has ever been hit at the maximum $68 million amount was when one ticket sold in Ontario in September 2023 won. Jutzi's win was just $2 million, or one drawing, shy of that amount.

While Jutzi may be excited to set a new record for the Lotto 6/49 game in Western Canada, he is most looking forward to starting a new chapter in his life, calling the win a dream come true.

"I had four dreams back-to-back in the 80s about winning the lottery," the winner recalled. "I couldn't see the amount, but I remember holding the check. I'm so grateful that this has happened. It's wild because I remember those dreams so well."

Lotto 6/49 drawings take place on Wednesday and Saturdays at 10:30 pm ET. Tickets cost $3 each. All winning numbers, odds, and prize amounts can be found on Lottery Post's Multi-Province Lottery Results page.

VIDEO: Watch the winner's press conference

<video src="Video" type='video/mp4; codecs="avc1.42E01E, mp4a.40.2"' style="width:420px;height:236px;max-width:100%;max-height:calc(92vw*236/420);" poster="https://hugh.cdn.rumble.cloud/s/s8/1/E/U/Y/P/EUYPs.qR4e-small-Canadian-man-will-never-wor.jpg" controls><img src="https://hugh.cdn.rumble.cloud/s/s8/1/E/U/Y/P/EUYPs.qR4e-small-Canadian-man-will-never-wor.jpg" border="0" alt="Video" class="video" width="420" height="236" data-url="https://rumble.com/embed/v53z9nq/?pub=rz58l" /></video>

Watch on Rumble