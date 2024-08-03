South Carolina man charged with fraud after stealing winning lottery tickets on social media

Aug 3, 2024, 1:49 pm (6 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Thief doctored fake winning tickets using stolen numbers

By Kate Northrop

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A South Carolina man was charged with intent to defraud the South Carolina Lottery after stealing lottery tickets on social media, using their information to doctor fake winning tickets, and attempting to cash them.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced on Monday that a South Carolina man was caught stealing winning lottery tickets from an unnamed individual on social media, using the details on those tickets to create fake winning tickets and claim the prizes.

According to an arrest warrant issued by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, James Antonio Cheeseboro, of Orangeburg, was charged with intent to defraud the Lottery using counterfeit game tickets on Thurs., July 18, 2024.

The document states that, on July 7, 2024 at around 7:50 pm, Cheeseboro tried to redeem stolen lottery tickets at Quick Pantry on John C. Calhoun Drive in Orangeburg, his place of employment, for cash winnings of $425.

He saw a post on social media that included winning lottery tickets, "knowingly" took the activation codes for the tickets, and provided them to his manager, who then entered them manually into the South Carolina Lottery terminal.

Cheeseboro successfully redeemed the winnings "for his personal gain without the permission or consent of the ticket purchaser," the warrant states. He was observed on the store's security footage carrying out the act and was identified by store management.

The defendant was booked into the Orangeburg County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 1st Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Thanks to Lildarryl for the tip.