North Carolina man hides $2 million winning lottery ticket using a microwave as a safe

Winner uses kitchen appliance as a safe to protect it from someone in particular

By Kate Northrop

SALISBURY, N.C. — To protect a $2 million winning lottery ticket from a certain four-legged friend, one North Carolina man hid it in the safest spot he could think of — his microwave.

A North Carolina lottery winner used his microwave as a safe to hide a $2 million winning ticket while he figured out his plans for claiming the prize.

Cristen Breton of Salisbury could not think of a safer place to put $2 million dollars besides inside his trusty kitchen appliance after he won big on a lottery ticket he purchased at Fast Stop on Andrews Street in Salisbury.

"I went into the store and bought three tickets," Breton told the North Carolina Lottery. "The third one won. I thought it was a joke."

The winning ticket was a $20 "Platinum" scratch-off ticket that held the game's $2 million top prize. The clerk behind the counter gave him some sound advice, and Breton took it seriously.

"The cashier told me to go home and not tell anyone," Breton continued. "I put the ticket in the microwave to protect it from my dog."

After Breton collected himself — and the ticket out of the microwave — he visited Lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday to claim the prize. He chose to receive it as a one-time lump sum of $1.2 million and took home a grand total of $858,006 after federal and state taxes.

"The only thing I want to do is help my mom," Breton said. "She deserves this."

Breton also plans to use the prize money to make much-needed repairs on his home.

Breton claimed the last remaining $2 million top prize in the $20 "Platinum" scratch-off game, which launched in August 2022. Since he won the final available top prize, the Lottery will soon discontinue the game. At this time, the Lottery has not yet published a date for the last day to claim prizes in the game.

In the meantime, players can still try to win the two out of eight second-tier prizes of $100,000 and the seven out of 89 fourth-tier prizes of $4,000 while the game is still active. All 20 third-tier prizes of $20,000 have been claimed.

The overall odds of winning any prize in $20 "Platinum" are 1 in 3.23.