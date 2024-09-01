Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing over $100,000 worth of lottery tickets from one store

Sep 1, 2024, 9:32 am (6 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Former employee stole hundreds to thousands on a weekly basis

By Kate Northrop

SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — A former pizzeria employee is accused of stealing over $100,000 worth of lottery tickets from the business over the course of two years.

A Pennsylvania woman was charged with theft and receiving stolen property involving more than $100,000 worth of lottery tickets at a former employer's business, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced on Aug. 14.

Westmoreland County Detectives filed charges against Kimberly Morris of Mount Pleasant Township, who is accused of stealing over $100,000 worth of lottery tickets from her former employer's lottery machine.

In 2019, the owner of Falbo's Pizzeria on Reamer Avenue in South Greensburg was "alerted to discrepancies" to do with the restaurant's lottery machine, detectives said.

In December 2023, the business reached out to authorities to report that weekly audits of the lottery machine revealed deficiencies in scratch-off tickets. The deficiencies would range from several hundred dollars to several thousand on a weekly basis, the owner explained.

Morris oversaw and managed the lottery machine at Falbo's Pizzeria from 2018 to 2020, typically working unsupervised shifts.

Westmoreland County detectives reviewed the restaurant's lottery account statements, in which they discovered the owner had deposited more than $102,000 of her personal funds to make up for the loss.

Over the last several months, detectives investigated Morris for the alleged theft of instant tickets from the machine. Since she was an administrator for the machine, she reportedly told officials, she had the ability to play scratch-off games without paying for the tickets she received.

Morris was arraigned and released on her own recognizance, detectives said in a press release.