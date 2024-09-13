Kentucky preschool teacher wins $178,919 lottery jackpot after playing for just two weeks

Sep 13, 2024, 8:45 am (11 comments)SharePostCopy Link

New player unaware of the magnitude of her win

By Kate Northrop

FT. THOMAS, Ky. — A Kentucky preschool teacher was only two weeks into playing the lottery when she won a $178,919 jackpot online with just a tap.

McKenzie Florence of Ft. Thomas saw an ad for the Kentucky Lottery and decided to see what all the fuss was about. She downloaded the Lottery's mobile app and played for the first time on Aug. 13.

"I had just downloaded the app because I saw an advertisement," Florence told the Lottery.

With just a tap, she turned a $10 wager into a $178,919.05 jackpot in the Bankroll Jackpot Instant Play online game, which features a progressive jackpot starting at $100,000, but the rookie player was initially unaware of just how much she had won.

"I hit the button and played, and [the prize amount] popped up," Florence recalled. "I didn't think much about it. I'm like, 'I'll wait until I get home to look at it. It didn't seem real.'"

But an email from the Kentucky Lottery informing her of the big win landed in her inbox, and suddenly it started to feel real.

While at work, the teacher called her mother to tell her the shocking news, but her mother's first reaction was instant worry.

"I was at work, and she called. She never calls me at work unless there's something wrong," Florence's mother explained to Lottery officials. "So, I immediately was like, 'what is wrong?' 'No, no, no it's good. I won the lottery!'"

Both Florence and her mother needed additional confirmation beyond the email from the Lottery to believe the win. They could not fathom that a big check was really coming her way.

"I made her call the lottery twice this week just to make sure it was real," her mother continued. "Until we were sitting here with you [Lottery official], we 100 percent didn't believe it."

Florence was accompanied by her parents when she made the drive to Lottery headquarters in Louisville on Aug. 30. After taxes, she brought home a clean $128,821.72

Florence said the winnings will allow her to afford a car. Not only that, but the prize money will help pay for her college tuition as well.

"It's life changing," she remarked.