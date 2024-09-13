USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 10:47 am

You last visited
July 1, 2025, 10:47 am

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › Kentucky preschool teacher wins $178,919 lottery jackpot after playing for just two weeks

Kentucky preschool teacher wins $178,919 lottery jackpot after playing for just two weeks

Sep 13, 2024, 8:45 am (11 comments)

Kentucky Lottery

New player unaware of the magnitude of her win

By Kate Northrop

FT. THOMAS, Ky. — A Kentucky preschool teacher was only two weeks into playing the lottery when she won a $178,919 jackpot online with just a tap.

A Kentucky educator could not believe her luck when she won over $178,000 online after having only been playing the lottery for two weeks.

McKenzie Florence of Ft. Thomas saw an ad for the Kentucky Lottery and decided to see what all the fuss was about. She downloaded the Lottery's mobile app and played for the first time on Aug. 13.

"I had just downloaded the app because I saw an advertisement," Florence told the Lottery.

With just a tap, she turned a $10 wager into a $178,919.05 jackpot in the Bankroll Jackpot Instant Play online game, which features a progressive jackpot starting at $100,000, but the rookie player was initially unaware of just how much she had won.

"I hit the button and played, and [the prize amount] popped up," Florence recalled. "I didn't think much about it. I'm like, 'I'll wait until I get home to look at it. It didn't seem real.'"

But an email from the Kentucky Lottery informing her of the big win landed in her inbox, and suddenly it started to feel real.

While at work, the teacher called her mother to tell her the shocking news, but her mother's first reaction was instant worry.

"I was at work, and she called. She never calls me at work unless there's something wrong," Florence's mother explained to Lottery officials. "So, I immediately was like, 'what is wrong?' 'No, no, no it's good. I won the lottery!'"

Both Florence and her mother needed additional confirmation beyond the email from the Lottery to believe the win. They could not fathom that a big check was really coming her way.

"I made her call the lottery twice this week just to make sure it was real," her mother continued. "Until we were sitting here with you [Lottery official], we 100 percent didn't believe it."

Florence was accompanied by her parents when she made the drive to Lottery headquarters in Louisville on Aug. 30. After taxes, she brought home a clean $128,821.72

Florence said the winnings will allow her to afford a car. Not only that, but the prize money will help pay for her college tuition as well.

"It's life changing," she remarked.

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

Kentucky Lottery Results

Kentucky Lottery - official site

Related news stories

Kentucky woman brings in carton of eggs to claim $281,651 online lottery prizeMar 30, 2025

North Carolina man wins $1.33 million lottery jackpot, largest online instant prize in the stateOct 30, 2024

Kentucky father and daughter both win major lottery prizes within 3 months of each otherMay 31, 2024

Kentucky cancer patient out of work wins $234,176 online Instant Play lottery jackpotOct 20, 2022

Kentucky Lottery Instant Play jackpot winner celebrates by handing out moneyAug 1, 2022

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

golfer1960's avatargolfer1960

she's only been playing two weeks and wins $178K? 

😡

Stack47

The KY Lottery several instant games on their app and website and player can wager from 2 cents to $50. Some games have rolling jackpots and other have fixed jackpots. Currently one game has a $3.86 million jackpot.

All the drawn games can be played using the app and website too. Eventually all lotteries will offer Online play and maybe laws will change and it will be offered outside state borders.

TyraAnnTyriana

As a Ft Thomas resident I'm so happy for her🍾🍾‼️‼️‼️

Artist77's avatarArtist77

Only a sore loser would be upset at a new player winning. A longer length of time playing does not make you more entitled to win. 🤣

Glad for her win.

raincrow

It's good she is using part of the money for her college tuition. Not only that, she has a great lottery story to tell for the rest of her life!

PrisonerSix

Beginner's luck I guess.

Congratulations to the winner.

billybucks

Quote: Originally posted by raincrow on Sep 13, 2024

It's good she is using part of the money for her college tuition. Not only that, she has a great lottery story to tell for the rest of her life!

 Some college overcharging her for tuition is not what I call a good thing to use the money for. Let that student loan she took out fester and hope that student loan forgiveness is enacted.

Artist77's avatarArtist77

Quote: Originally posted by billybucks on Sep 14, 2024

 Some college overcharging her for tuition is not what I call a good thing to use the money for. Let that student loan she took out fester and hope that student loan forgiveness is enacted.

Absolutely terrible financial advice. Not happening. 

A college degree is a great investment but some people are not college material. 🤣

She sounds like a smart and responsible young woman who pays her debts.

cottoneyedjoe

I actually believe this beginner's luck story for a change, because the winner is young and she called her mom for help. Billybucks, you must be joking about the loan forgiveness!

billybucks

She called her mother to tell her that she won. It was her mother who was skeptical about it. I would just continue to make payments on the student loan. Maybe get a few payments ahead. If Harris gets in she will continue all of Joe's policies and that includes knocking off at least 10k worth of the loan.

Artist77's avatarArtist77

Where have you been? The student loan forgiveness program was already shut down by the courts and will be again.

I am referring to the not for profit loans vs those sketchy for profit schools.

Most of the student loan forgiveness was for prior payments which had not been properly credited. The winner would still have to make 10 years of timely payments.

Why should taxpayers pay for that debt forgiveness?

End of comments
Subscribe to this news story
Guest