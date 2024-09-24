21-year-old will buy a home after netting $498,607 jackpot in Michigan Lottery

Sep 24, 2024, 9:25 am (5 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Ticket purchase on a whim sets this player up for stability

By Kate Northrop

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A 21-year-old from Michigan is now well-positioned to buy a new home after winning a $498,607 Fast Cash lottery jackpot.

On Sept. 11, the anonymous lottery player visited Ann Arbor Beer Depot on East Williams Street in Ann Arbor. She doesn't stick to a strict routine when it comes to purchasing lottery tickets, but she felt like playing that day.

"I play Fast Cash every once in a while," the player told the Lottery. "I was in the mood to play, so I stopped at the store and bought a ticket."

She purchased a $20 "Jumbo Jackpot Slots" Fast Cash progressive jackpot ticket and looked it over, but what she saw on the slip made her eyes pop.

"When I looked it over and saw I won the jackpot, I didn't believe it, so I went home and had my parents look the ticket over," she recalled.

Not only did she and her family confirm the ticket did in fact hit the $248,607 jackpot, but this particular Fast Cash game also awards an additional $250,000.

"At first, we thought I'd just won the jackpot, but then we realized I'd won another $250,000 on top of that," the winner continued. "It still feels surreal!"

Upon visiting Lottery headquarters in Lansing to collect her prize, she told Lottery officials that she plans on buying a home with the winnings.

The "Jumbo Jackpot Slots" game is one of many Fast Cash games from the Michigan Lottery that offers a progressive jackpot. All Fast Cash games feed into one progressive jackpot that grows with every ticket purchase. Every ticket gives players a chance to win all or part of the progressive jackpot instantly.

Ticket prices for Fast Cash games range from $2 to $20, with every game and price point offering different prizes. The $20 "Jumbo Jackpot Slots" game features prizes from $20 up to $10,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash jackpot plus $250,000.