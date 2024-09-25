UK woman faces prison after siphoning nearly £50,000 from National Lottery winning tickets

Sep 25, 2024, 10:39 am (4 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Supermarket employee pocketed tens of thousands in quiet scam

By Kate Northrop

DUNDEE, U.K. — A supermarket worker is facing prison after getting caught scamming the UK National Lottery of nearly £50,000 (US$66,993) using winning lottery tickets.

Melanie Davies, 35, of Brechin, Angus, admitted to carrying out a personal con against the National Lottery, in which she pocketed roughly £47,000 (US$62,969) using winning tickets and false reporting practices.

According to the Dundee Sheriff Court, Davies was employed as a cashier at the Asda Superstore on Milton of Craigie Road South in Dundee between August 2022 and July 2023 when she committed the fraud.

When a player brings in a winning ticket with a prize valued under a certain amount, the retailer pays out the prize in cash. The National Lottery then reimburses retailers for the cash prize payouts.

Davies' scheme involved falsely reporting claimed prize amounts to the National Lottery. She admitted to overreporting the number to the Lottery by pretending that higher amounts were to be paid out on winning tickets. She would keep the difference between the actual amount and the reimbursement from the Lottery.

"Davies was then skimming off the extra amount in cash from each of the manipulated tickets, while the winning customers got the proper amount they were due," a source close to the case said. "It seems [like] a very simple con, and you would have thought that the supermarket or National Lottery might have picked up on what she was doing a bit earlier than they did."

She was originally accused of stealing more than £52,000 (US$69,679), but the Crown accepted her guilty plea to taking £47,000.

Public Prosecutor Sam Craib told the court that Davies had no prior convictions, but more details of the fraud would be revealed at her next court appearance.

"It's quite a lot of money," Sheriff Neil Kinnear told Davies. "Reports will address the various sentencing options, such as community payback, or imprisonment at one end of the scale. If there is something going on in the background of your life, then you need to tell them about that."

Kinnear deferred sentencing until November 4 to run background reports.