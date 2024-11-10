North Carolina man's age helps him win a $200,000 lottery prize

Nov 10, 2024, 8:47 am (12 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Big lottery win "came right on time"

By Kate Northrop

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A North Carolina man's strategy to win a $200,000 prize in the lottery was inspired by his own age.

One North Carolina lottery player used his age as inspiration to win a $200,000 top prize on a scratch-off ticket.

On Sunday, Jamar Tillman of High Point was at Green Street Grocery on East Green Drive in High Point when he thought to purchase a lottery ticket.

"I'm 44 years old, and when I saw the scratch-off on No. 44," Tillman told the North Carolina Lottery, referring to the game number on a lottery ticket dispenser, "I decided to buy that one."

The ticket in question was from the $5 "Triple Red 777's" game, which launched in July. He waited until he was at his cousin's house to scratch it, where he settled into a recliner. That's when he uncovered a prize that shocked him out of his relaxation.

"I about passed out," Tillman laughed. "It felt great though."

Tillman had won the game's $200,000 top prize, and after a visit to Lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Tuesday, he took home $143,001 after federal and state taxes.

"This came right on time for me," he remarked.

Tillman told Lottery officials that he is considering using the winnings to buy a house.

Following his claim, just one out of five top prizes of $200,000 remain in the $5 "Triple Red 777's" scratch-off game. There are also four out of ten second-tier prizes of $10,000 and ten out of 52 third-tier prizes of $1,000 left to claim.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 4.28.